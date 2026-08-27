Election funding dispute | Naperville native’s team wins gold | Bonci Pizza opens

DuPage County Board, clerk at odds over November election funding

Strained relations between DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek and the county board have continued as funding allocations for the upcoming November election are discussed and reviewed.

Kaczmarek has asserted her office has inadequate funding to carry out all of the elections division’s funding needs this November, and the board is planning a special call meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Read more about the election funding discussions, and what both sides have to say about the issue.

Naperville’s Sarah Adam and USA Wheelchair Rugby win gold at World Championships

Naperville native Sarah Adam and her Team USA teammates took home gold at the 2026 World Wheelchair Rugby Championships in Brazil. The U.S. National Team defeated longtime rival Australia 57-51 in the gold medal match on August 23.

Learn more about Adam and this world champion team.

Bonci Pizza opens first Chicago suburban location in Naperville

This week, Bonci Pizza opened its doors at 22 E. Chicago Ave. in downtown Naperville — its first location outside of Chicago and its fourth in the United States.

The restaurant got its start in Rome in 2003.

Find out more about the new spot and its pizza served up “al taglio.”

Turning eyes to the skies for near-total lunar eclipse in Naperville

Eyes will turn to the skies in Naperville on Thursday, Aug. 27, as a near-total lunar eclipse should be visible from the area.

The Naperville Astronomical Association is inviting community members to Frontier Park tonight for a public viewing.

Learn more about the eclipse and when to watch for it.

Naperville 203 officials plan changes to student services program

Naperville School District 203 officials are in the home stretch of completing a multi-year analysis of student service support systems. The depth and breadth of programs pertain specifically to students with individualized education plans, or IEPs.

Read more about the analysis the district has done on the programs and some changes that are in the works.