Emergency shelter funds | ReStore returns | Be a Trailblazer

DuPage County, DuPage Foundation contribute funds for emergency shelter

The DuPage County Board and the nonprofit DuPage Foundation are collectively contributing nearly $400,000 this winter to provide emergency shelter as frigid temperatures continue. The announcement was made at Tuesday’s County Board meeting during a check presentation.

The County Board is allocating $200,000 from the county’s affordable housing fund to assist DuPagePads, a group that serves residents in Naperville and other communities throughout the county. The DuPage Foundation is contributing an additional $190,0000 from its emergency fund, donors, and other sources.

People grappling with homelessness within DuPage County had been on a waiting list, which spurred the plans to contribute added funds to ensure emergency shelter is available to all people while temperatures remain below freezing for sustained periods of time.

Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore back in business in Naperville

ReStore has made a return to Naperville.

The Habitat for Humanity home goods store held a grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 11, at its new location in the Fox River Commons Shopping Center at 868 Rt. 59.

Find out more about the shop and the affordable housing mission it supports.

5 ways to keep yourself safe in dangerous situations

Recent high-profile events of violence across the country in spots like New Orleans, Las Vegas, and Queens, New York, may have some wondering how to best stay safe if caught in a similar situation.

NCTV17 sat down with Ray McGury, former Bolingbrook Police Chief and founder of RJM Strategy Group, an organization dedicated to security strategy and training, to discuss what individuals can do to help keep themselves safe.

Learn the five tips that can help keep you better protected.

Be a Trailblazer program with nature-focused missions begins Jan. 16

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is launching its Be a Trailblazer program tomorrow, Jan. 16.

The public is invited to sign up to take part in a series of nature and recreation-focused missions to be completed at their own pace, with more than $10,000 in prizes available to win. Among those are kayaks, snow tubes, fishing equipment, a tent, and gift cards. There will be four seasonal sessions, with the first running from Jan. 16 to March 1.

Those interested can download the Goosechase app, then enter the code PQNL75 or search for “Be a Trailblazer.” Missions will load at 9 a.m. on Jan. 16. More information about rules, missions, and prizes can be found on the forest preserve district website. The goal of the challenge, the district says, is to encourage people to get outside and explore nature.

Miller Family dishes a winning double-double with Naperville North girls basketball

A daughter-father duo is making their mark on the court sidelines with the Naperville North High School girls basketball team.

Head coach Aly Miller has welcomed in her dad, Scott, as a member of the coaching staff. Scott has worked as a basketball coach for more than 20 seasons with other programs, including a three-season stint alongside his son Zach at Downers Grove South.

Find out why Scott made the switch to Naperville North, and how the experience has been for this father-daughter pair.