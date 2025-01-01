DuPage Foundation is doing a world of good in our backyard

DuPage Foundation, a 501(c)(3) community foundation, is the philanthropic leader in DuPage County, Illinois. Established in 1986 to raise the quality of life throughout DuPage County, the Foundation helps area residents and organizations realize their unique charitable goals, provides impactful support to our community’s not-for-profit organizations and fosters key partnerships to address critical issues affecting DuPage County. Since its inception, it has grown to more than $145 million in assets and awarded more than $100 million in grants.

What does the DuPage Foundation Do?

At its core, the organization serves as a catalyst for charitable giving, providing vital support to local nonprofits and residents. Through its extensive grant-making program, the foundation awards financial grants to organizations addressing critical issues such as education, health, housing, and social services. These grants help nonprofit groups meet community needs and create lasting change.

But the Foundation’s work goes beyond just grants. It also fosters key partnerships with local businesses, government agencies, and other community organizations. By working together, they create synergies that help solve complex challenges and amplify the impact of their collective efforts.

Who is served by the Foundation?

The DuPage Foundation serves a wide range of individuals and organizations within the county. From families in need of basic services to local groups striving to make a difference, the Foundation provides support to those who are working tirelessly to improve lives in DuPage.

The 2025 grant guidelines outline the priorities for nonprofit grants:

Health and human services

Workforce development

Youth education

Environment

Animal welfare

Arts and culture through the Arts DuPage initiative

In each of these areas, the organization strives to create a community where everyone has access to the resources they need to thrive.

The work of the DuPage Foundation is a reminder that philanthropy doesn’t always have to involve large global causes. Sometimes, the most profound impact can be made right in our own backyard. Whether you’re looking to give financially, volunteer your time, or support a local non-profit, find a way to get involved.

Spotlight Guest: Barb Szczepaniak, Vice President for Programs