Endeavor Health gives $8.8M to charity | Fundraiser for wildfire victims | Naperville Central bowling makes state

Naperville-area charities benefit from Endeavor Health’s $8.8M in CIF awards

Endeavor Health is awarding $8.8 million in awards to 44 different organizations in the Chicago area by way of its Community Investment Fund (CIF).

This latest round of grants puts a focus on “critical community needs,” and will benefit a number of Naperville-area charities.

SixtyFour – Wine Bar & Kitchen holding fundraiser for LA wildfire victims

SixtyFour – Wine Bar & Kitchen, 123 Water St., will be holding a fundraiser on February 4 for the victims and first responders of the Los Angeles wildfires.

50% of the restaurant’s sales from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. that day will be given to World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit that helps provide hot meals to those affected by the fires as well as first responders.

Reservations can be made through Resy. This is the second fundraiser Tetra Vino, LLC, owner of SixtyFour – Wine Bar & Kitchen, has held for the cause.

Naperville-area colleges offering new tuition assistance programs

Naperville-area colleges and universities are offering new tuition assistance programs to make higher education more affordable for some students.

To mitigate some of the financial strain on students and families, both Benedictine University and North Central College have introduced similar programs, the Eagle Promise and Cardinal Pledge respectively.

Naperville-based RJM Strategy Group to offer self-defense workshop Feb. 1

Naperville-based RJM Strategy Group will be offering a self-defense and real-world safety workshop at Benet Academy, 220 Maple Avenue, Lisle on Saturday, Feb. 1.

The clinic will be led by retired police officers Ray McGury and Chuck May, and include basic self-defense skills, along with tips on situational awareness, personal safety, and how to avoid assaults. It’s open to those 14 and older. All participants must sign a waiver, with a parental waiver required for those ages 14 to 17.

The workshop will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pre-registration is required by calling 630-461-0095, or by emailing ray@rjmstrategygroup.com. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Mutual Ground of Aurora.

Joliet West boys bowling wins IHSA sectional and Naperville Central makes state

At the Naperville Central High School boys bowling sectional on Saturday, the host Redhawks punched their tickets to state with a third-place finish at Lisle Lanes.

It’s the second state appearance in program history for Central. Joliet West won the sectional championship.

