Everdine’s, Nike closing | Attic fire | Five Iron Golf coming

Everdine’s, Nike closing in downtown Naperville

Two businesses are ending their run in downtown Naperville: one, an athletic store that has already shuttered, the second, a sandwich shop that’s been in town for a decade.

Everdine’s Grilled Cheese Co. is closing its 24 W. Jefferson Ave. location on Friday, and Nike closed its 217 S. Main Street location on Monday.

Read more about the closures.

Attic fire causes $100K in damage to Naperville home

An attic fire Tuesday afternoon at a home on the 1000 block of Williamsburg Drive caused an estimated $100,000 of damage.

Find out more about the incident.

Five Iron Golf plans first Chicago suburb location in Naperville

Virtual indoor golf simulator Five Iron Golf plans to open a Naperville location, the first in Illinois outside Chicago.

The new spot would be at 47 E. Chicago Ave., on the second floor.

Read more about what the business will offer.

How IPSD 204 is meeting digital accessibility standards

Federal accessibility laws now apply to digital content provided by governmental organizations — such as Indian Prairie School District 204.

The district has reviewed its website, social media, online forms and email newsletters to meet a deadline this April for initial compliance, and is continuing work toward enhanced digital accessibility to meet another deadline set for April 2027.

Learn more about the efforts the district has made to make content accessible to all.

Naperville Junior Amateur Golf Championship tees off for 2026

The Naperville Junior Amateur Golf Championship returned for another summer at Naperbrook Golf Course.

The single-day tournament held on July 6 saw over 80 golfers aged 9-17 hit the links in pursuit of low scores while competing against some of the area’s best.

Check out some of the action on the course.