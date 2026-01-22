Extreme cold warning | Metra schedule reduction | Francesca’s closing

Extreme cold warning prompts e-learning, safety precautions for Naperville

With dangerously cold weather forecast for the Naperville area, city and school officials are on alert and taking precautions to make sure residents stay safe.

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme cold warning starting at 3 a.m. Friday and lasting until noon that day. Friday’s high will be -2, with Saturday’s topping off at 10 degrees.

E-learning will take place Friday at both Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204.

Learn more about the upcoming forecast, continued cold, and precautions residents can take to stay safe.

Metra reducing train operations due to extremely cold weather

Metra has announced that it will operate on a reduced train schedule Friday, Jan. 23, due to the extremely cold weather forecasted for the area.

Locally, trains will be leaving once every hour from 6:16 a.m. to 9:16 p.m. from Naperville to Chicago. Metra is reminding riders to plan for potential crowding, and longer travel times “due to speed restrictions” Metra has to follow when temperatures drop below zero.

More schedule changes could happen due to weather, so riders are encouraged to monitor announcements and alerts.

Francesca’s is closing in downtown Naperville

After 15 years, boutique clothing store Francesca’s is closing all of its locations nationwide, including the one located at 25 W. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville.

Learn more about why the closure is happening.

New condo project planned for downtown

A two-story professional office building in Naperville’s downtown area could soon give way to a four-story residential condominium development.

The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday gave a favorable recommendation to the six-unit condo proposal, at 222 S. Mill St., advancing the plans to the decision-making city council.

Read more about the project plans, and what a nearby neighbor and commissioners had to say.

Local sheriffs’ offices awarding scholarships

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office and the Will County Sheriff’s Office are both awarding scholarships to students planning to attend a higher education institution full-time in the 2026-2027 academic year.

The initiative is part of the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association’s scholarship program. DuPage County will be awarding two $750 scholarships, while Will County is handing out two $500 scholarships.

Money received can be used for tuition, books, and required fees. Those attending online classes are also eligible.

Applications can be picked up at the sheriffs’ offices, or filled out online first. Application materials need to be dropped off to the respective sheriffs’ offices by March 13.