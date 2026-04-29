Fatal I-88 shooting | Naper Nights lineup | Swim lessons for autistic children 

Naperville police sighting triggers pursuit ending in fatal I-88 shooting

A man is dead after a shootout with police on Monday afternoon on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County.

According to the Illinois State Police, a Naperville police officer located the man in a vehicle wanted in connection with a missing person, said to be “experiencing a mental health crisis.” The man displayed a firearm and then fled in the vehicle, leading to a pursuit.

Read more about the incident.

Naper Settlement announces 2026 Naper Nights lineup

Naper Settlement’s Naper Nights concert series returns this summer, featuring several tribute bands performing hits by popular artists and groups, including AC/DC and Taylor Swift.

Take a look at this year’s lineup of performers.

Naperville swim school offers adaptive lessons for kids with autism

Big Blue Swim School in Naperville has made a splash this April, spreading awareness about Autism Acceptance Month.

Its adaptive swim lessons help families with kids on the spectrum navigate water safety.

Learn more about how the program is making a difference.

Naperville Neighbors United hosts author book talk on racism

Naperville Neighbors United recently hosted a conversation with author and journalist Dashka Slater at the Naperville Public Library, in which she discussed her book, “Accountable: The True Story of a Racist Social Media Account and the Teenagers Whose Lives It Changed.”

The book delves into a real-life incident that occurred in Albany, California, where a teen created an anonymous Instagram page and posted racist and misogynistic memes targeting his classmates.

Find out more about the book and Slater’s visit to Naperville.

Santa’s Christmas Charities spreads cheer with $50K in donations to local nonprofits

More than a dozen Naperville-area nonprofits had a merry surprise this April, as Santa’s Christmas Charities distributed nearly $50,000 in funds raised during its 2025 Santa’s Holly Jolly Sleigh Tour.

The recipients were: Alive Center, Cal’s Angels, Career & Networking Center, Gigi’s Playhouse Fox Valley, Grow Wellness, Inside Out Club, Max’s Mission, Mays Music Foundation, Naperville Police Foundation Board, Naperville Professional Firefighters for a Cause, Naperville Youth Club, NCTV17, and The Branch Giving Tree.

Over the past three years of the event, in which Santa rides through Naperville neighborhoods over a 12-night holiday stretch, $95,000 has been raised for area nonprofits.