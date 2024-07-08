Fatal stabbing | Scam caller alert | DuPage road construction

Woman killed, man arrested in stabbing incident in Naperville home

A woman died after being found with multiple stab wounds in a home in south Naperville on Saturday morning,

Authorities say a man has been placed under arrest, after a preliminary investigation.

Learn more about what happened.

Scam callers claiming to be deputy sheriffs target DuPage County residents

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office is warning county residents to beware of scam callers purporting to be deputy sheriffs.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, these scammers have been calling residents claiming that there is an arrest warrant against them. They then request gift cards to clear up the warrant.

The sheriff’s office reminds residents that they will never call to ask for money over the phone. Anyone receiving such a call should avoid giving out any personal information or payment, and notify their local police department. Those in unincorporated DuPage County can call 630-407-2400.

Road resurfacing, intersection improvements on DuPage County construction lineup

The DuPage County Division of Transportation has released its lineup of construction projects for 2024, with $36.1 million in infrastructure improvements planned.

On the docket is the resurfacing of fifty-seven miles of DuPage County highway, as well as some bridge reconstruction work and intersection and roadway improvements.

Find out more about the upcoming construction projects slated for the county.

Fourth of July holds special meaning for Naperville WWII veteran John Prescott

For Naperville World War II veteran John Prescott, the Fourth of July serves as a reminder of sacrifices made by his fellow military members and hard fought battles for freedom.

Prescott entered the military in 1944, when he was just a teenager. He would be shipped overseas, serving in the Army in a battalion that would play a critical role in winning the Battle of the Bulge.

Hear more about Prescott’s time in the service and the battle in Germany that earned him a Purple Heart.

Naperville Salute brings family fun in a hometown celebration honoring veterans

The Naperville Salute was back this weekend for its fourth installment, bringing family fun in a hometown celebration at Rotary Hill.

Though the event had to end early on Sunday due to inclement weather, the three-day festival served up food, live music, and lasting memories throughout the Fourth of July weekend.

Take a look at some of the fun had at the event.

Sure Shot hosts high school pickleball tourney

Sure Shot Pickleball in Naperville recently hosted its inaugural high school tournament.

48 kids from around the state of Illinois competed on 24 teams with a chance to show off their talents on the pickleball courts.

Take a look at some of the competition.