Fermilab baby bison | Dancing with the Celebrities | Willowbrook Wildlife Center

Fermilab welcomes a pair of baby bison

Fermilab’s first two baby bison of the year were born on Friday, April 26. The particle physics laboratory has a herd of now 26 bison that grace the acres of prairie land around the facility.

Fermilab hopes to have up to 20 new calves during 2024. Calving season typically starts in April and runs until June.

Fermilab’s first director Robert Wilson created the bison herd in 1969 to be a symbol of the Midwestern prairie at Fermilab.

Visitors are welcome to view the bison in person at Fermilab, which is located at the intersection of Kirk Road and Pine Street in Batavia.

Photo courtesy: Ryan Postel, Fermilab

Naperville 2024 “Dancing with the Celebrities” competitors unveiled

The Career & Networking Center (CNC) announced its lineup of Naperville notables participating in this year’s Dancing with the Celebrities.

The event is an annual fundraiser for the CNC, with proceeds helping in its mission to assist job seekers. The eight Naperville notables were unveiled during a kickoff event at Go Brewing.

Read the full list of “celebrities” who will put on their dancing shoes this summer.

Janet Derrick retires from Loaves & Fishes

Janet Derrick of Loaves & Fishes Community Services has announced her retirement in a LinkedIn post. She served as the food pantry’s EVP of Programs, and her retirement is effective June 30, 2024.

In 2016, Janet Derrick helped lead the merger of Naperville Cares with Loaves & Fishes. Naperville Cares brought wrap-around services to the food pantry. Derrick moved from the Executive Director to Vice President of the new Loaves & Fishes CARES program.

Who wrote it? Taylor Swift or Shakespeare?

Taylor Swift or Shakespeare? That’s the question of an interactive display at Naperville Central High School.

The school’s Learning Commons Director Catherine Gottlieb and two of her assistants created an exhibit with several bits of prose on cards, either plucked from a Shakespeare play, sonnet, or Taylor Swift song. Students can make their guess and flip the card to see if they’re right.

Learn more about the display that helps students learn about the roots of poetry.

Jon Pereiro named Naperville North Athletic Director

Naperville North recently hired a new athletic director to replace the retiring Bob Quinn.

Sandburg High School graduate Joe Pereiro steps into the new role after serving as the Joliet Central AD since 2021.

Phase 2 of construction on the Willowbrook Wildlife Center underway

The Willowbrook Wildlife Center, a nationally recognized wildlife rehabilitation center in Glen Ellyn, is partway through a series of improvements to modernize the 42-year-old facility.

Next year, the second and final phase of construction will be complete on a 27,000-square-foot campus to meet the growing wildlife rehabilitation needs in DuPage County.

Learn more about the new facilities, which will treat over 10,000 sick, injured, and orphaned animals every year.

Mike Wilson takes over as Naperville Central boys basketball coach

Naperville Central has named its new head boys basketball coach. 2001 Redhawk alum Mike Wilson becomes just the third head coach for the program since 1979.

Wilson was also a standout player for North Central College. He takes over longtime coach Pete Kramer who retired following the 2023-24 season.

Weekend weather outlook

Cloudy skies will slowly leave the Naperville area Friday morning, lining up for a sunny afternoon and a high of 72. Saturday will see more sunny skies and a high of 79, but a slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening.

The weather is expected to cool off on Sunday with a high of 68, but the skies will stay clear.

Keep up to date on your daily forecast with the NCTV17 weather webpage.