Firefighters invent EV fire nozzle | ‘War’ at Naper Nights | Police Youth Academy sign-up

Naperville firefighters invent nozzle to battle EV fires

Two Naperville firefighters have created a new nozzle to battle EV fires.

The Poseidon Nozzle attaches to a standard fire hose, and slides directly underneath a vehicle to attack thermal runaway in an EV blaze.

70’s band War to take stage at Naper Nights this summer

The 1970s funk, rock, and soul band War will be taking the stage at this year’s Naper Nights held at Naper Settlement.

The group, known for the hit “Why Can’t We Be Friends,” is just one of many musical acts in the lineup for the summer concert series.

Health care building on Aurora Avenue in Naperville purchased for $16.3M

A former grocery store turned health care facility near the Naperville public safety campus now has a new owner, but will continue operating as usual.

JLL Income Property Trust purchased Naperville Medical Center at 1508 Aurora Ave. for roughly $16.3 million.

Teens invited to apply for Naperville police summer Youth Academy

The Naperville Police Department is now accepting applications for its summer Youth Academy.

The free six-week program offering a close-up look into police operations will be held on Thursday nights starting May 29 at the Naperville Police Department.

North Central students create parenting podcasts with Inside Out Club

A North Central College adult psychopathology class recently teamed up with the Inside Out Club to create six podcast episodes designed for parents and caregivers.

Hear more about the topics they touched on, and how the collaboration came to be.