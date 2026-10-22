First 2026 DuPage measles case | New bike, pedestrian plan approved | Halloween events

DuPage County reports first case of measles in county for 2026

The DuPage County Health Department has confirmed the first measles case in the county for 2026. Officials said it was a “rare breakthrough infection,” detected in a resident who was vaccinated and recently traveled internationally.

Learn more about the case and what those who may have been exposed should do.

Naperville City Council approves updated bicycle and pedestrian plan

The Naperville City Council on Tuesday approved an update to the existing bicycle and pedestrian plan.

The revised plan details a number of findings about the city’s existing infrastructure and outlines recommendations for potential improvements in the road ahead.

Read more about the plan and what residents and the council had to say about it at the recent meeting.

City of Naperville unveils new website

The city of Naperville launched its new website Wednesday, which city officials say is modernized and designed to better serve the community.

Find out more about the new features of the website and how it was developed.

Vasco’s Peri Peri holding grand opening this Friday

Vasco’s Peri Peri is holding its grand opening this Friday, October 23, at its new Naperville location at 3124 S. Route 59, Suite 146.

The Indian-Portuguese fast-casual restaurant will be offering 50% off throughout the day, as well as free chicken and rice bowls for the first 100 customers. There will also be a pull-up competition from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the winner taking home a Vasco’s Gold Card for a year of free meals.

The Naperville restaurant is the business’s fourth location.

Naperville pro BMX rider is subject of Emmy-nominated documentary

Pro BMX rider and Naperville resident Matt Wilhelm is the subject of an Emmy-nominated short documentary, called “Second Run.”

In the film, Wilhelm reflects on his journey to become a champion in his sport and how he overcame self-doubt after scoring last in his first year out at the X Games.

Hear from Wilhelm about how he built himself back up and is now encouraging students with a message of perseverance and anti-bullying.

17 ways to celebrate Halloween in Naperville

Halloween is just around the corner, and there are no shortage of ways in Naperville to celebrate!

Check out this list of 17 nearby events for some seasonal fun.