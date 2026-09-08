Gunshots investigation | Happy hour returns | Sept. 11 events

Naperville police investigate report of gunshots fired Friday

Naperville police are investigating a report of gunshots fired Friday night in Naperville.

Officers responded to the 600 block of South Route 59 around 9:20 p.m. after receiving a report of shots being fired, with a witness saying two vehicles were involved.

Find out more about the incident.

Naperville amends code to allow happy hour drink specials

Naperville no longer has a happy hour ban in place, following a vote from city council.

City officials had been exercising home-rule authority and continued the ban nearly a decade ago after Illinois lawmakers lifted it for most of the state.

Read more about the ordinance and what it means for bars and restaurants across Naperville.

Fields filling up in races for Naperville mayor, council

The race for Naperville City Council has gained three new candidates in recent days — and the race for mayor may have one more as well — as hopefuls gather signatures to earn ballot placement for the April 2027 election.

Find out who all the potential candidates are for the races.

Naperville plans ceremony, ruck march to commemorate Sept. 11 attacks

An early-morning ruck march, an evening ceremony and an overnight lights display are among the ways Naperville will pause in remembrance of the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Learn more about the upcoming events.

Naperville’s Labor Day Parade kicks off final day of Last Fling

On Monday, September 7, the Naperville Jaycees hosted the 2026 Labor Day parade.

Featuring nearly 55 entries, the parade kicked off at Naperville North High School and headed south on Mill Street before turning into downtown Naperville.

Watch the full parade here.