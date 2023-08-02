Halal Festival | Children’s Business Fair | Naperville City Swim Meet

Naperville’s inaugural Halal Festival to be held Saturday

The inaugural Naperville Halal Festival will be held at Frontier Park this Saturday, August 5. Learn more about this event celebrating the Muslim culture and lifestyle.

Third annual Naperville Children’s Business Fair

The third annual Naperville Children’s Business Fair will take place on Saturday, August 5.

The event celebrates young entrepreneurship, featuring kids ages five to 14 showcasing and selling their businesses and products. There will be more than 150 kidpreneurs at this year’s fair.

The fair is hosted by a group of local high schoolers from Naperville Central and Naperville North. It will be held outside at Naperville Central High School from 10 a.m. until noon.

Aurora resident helps communities in Ukraine

Earlier this year, Aurora resident Jim Gamache spent four weeks aiding communities throughout Ukraine. Hear more about his travels and what he did to help make a difference.

National Oyster Day celebration this Saturday

This Saturday, August 5, is National Oyster Day. Naperville’s Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar will be celebrating with some special festivities that day from noon to 5 p.m.

Their Great American Oyster Day party will feature shuckers at work at live shucking stations, raw and steamed oyster specials, drink specials, giveaways, and music from the Beach Bum Duo, who’ll perform from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. They’ll also be crowning an Oyster King and Queen.

Shuckin’ Shack is located at 8 W. Gartner Rd., Suite 140.

55th annual Naperville City Swim Meet

The 55th annual Naperville City Swim Meet was held over the weekend at Naperville North. The Tall Grass Lightning took home first place for a 5th consecutive season. Find out more about the two days of races for hundreds of local swimmers.