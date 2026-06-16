Hate crime charges | Storm risk Wednesday | NCC Riverwalk Park construction 

Man charged with hate crime against 9-year-old in Naperville

A Plainfield man has been charged with a hate crime after allegedly yelling a racial slur at a 9-year-old boy in Naperville, then pushing him and throwing his bike.

29-year-old Jeffrey Feigenbaum was granted pretrial release Sunday under certain conditions, including that he wear a GPS monitoring device and stay at least 5,000 feet away from the victim.

Learn more about the incident and the charges.

More severe storms possible on Wednesday

The National Weather Service says the Naperville area could be in for another round of severe weather on Wednesday.

The current forecast model shows one set of storms predicted between 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the chance for destructive winds up to 75 mph and large hail. The second, stronger set is predicted for 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and could bring even higher winds and the chance for tornadoes. The additional rain also means a possibility of flash flooding.

The NWS advises the public to stay weather aware and keep an eye on the forecast.

Construction underway on North Central College Riverwalk Park

Construction is now underway on the new North Central College Riverwalk Park at Washington Street and Aurora Avenue, with completion expected by October 30.

The new park will extend the Riverwalk up to Washington.

Take a look at the work in progress and learn more about the project.

Naperville Park Board elections and appointments

The Naperville Park Board set officer positions for the next year during the annual meeting portion of its Thursday, June 11, session.

The full board voted to have Leslie Ruffing continue in her role as president, while Rhonda Ansier was elected to serve as vice president. Director of Finance Tricia Dubiel was appointed board treasurer, and Executive Administrative Assistant Marissa Kula was appointed to continue as board secretary.

Naperville Neighbors United brings community together for Juneteenth celebration

Naperville Neighbors United hosted its fifth annual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday at Rotary Hill.

Live music, dancing, food trucks, and more than 30 vendors were all part of the fun.

Hear from organizers and take a look at some of the day’s highlights.

DuPage County Board makes Alzheimer’s Awareness proclamation

The DuPage County Board last week recognized June as Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, with the presentation of a proclamation highlighting various local, statewide, and national initiatives designed to combat the disease.

County Board Chair Deborah Conroy presented the proclamation alongside District 5 board member Sadia Covert. Conroy in her proclamation said more than 10.7 million DuPage County residents age 65 and up have been diagnosed with the disease. Statewide, about 12% of the senior population has some stage of Alzheimer’s.

Delia Jervier, regional vice president and executive director of the Illinois chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, was among those taking part in the presentation. Brain health is part of this year’s awareness campaign, Jervier noted. The organization this year is touting such research-backed preventative measures as getting adequate sleep, cardiovascular exercise, and mental exercises.

Naperville’s Lily Goodfellow to report at Special Olympics USA Games

Naperville native Lily Goodfellow will be working her biggest assignment yet this summer. On June 20, Lily will head to Minnesota for the Special Olympics USA games to serve as a field reporter for Team Illinois.

Once a competitor at the Special Olympics, she’ll now be on the other side of the action, covering the athletes on the field with written stories and video content.

Find out more about Lily’s love of sports and passion for reporting.