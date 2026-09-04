Heat advisory | DuPage clerk funding | Partial Book Road reopening

Heat advisory again Friday, but milder temps for Labor Day

Hot weather returns to the Naperville area Friday with a heat advisory in effect for the area until 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service says the heat index could climb to 110 degrees. Experts advise drinking plenty of fluids, wearing loose-fitting, light colored clothing, and taking frequent breaks in the shade or an air-conditioned space if you need to be outside.

After possible showers and thunderstorms overnight, sunshine and warm temperatures will continue Saturday, with a high of 87 and a heat index of 97 possible. But the rest of Labor Day weekend will see mostly sunny skies and milder temps, with a high of 82 predicted for both Sunday and Monday.

DuPage County Board increases clerk funding as early voting looms

The DuPage County Board has appropriated an additional $665,000 to DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek’s office as several election-related timelines loom.

The board held a special call meeting earlier this week and had several pointed exchanges with Chief Deputy Clerk Adam Johnson about the added funding.

Read more about the funding and what Johnson and the board had to say about it.

Part of Book Road reopens in Naperville as pipeline project continues

The section of Book Road between Rickert and 75th Street has reopened. That stretch had previously been shut down for work on the WaterLink Pipeline Project.

Book Road remains closed between 75th Street and 87th Street due to the project, with local southbound traffic only allowed from 87th Street to 95th Street.

Learn more about the work and when the other sections are slated to reopen.

New Kid Booster Resource Center helps students in Naperville 203

A new Kid Booster Resource Center is getting started this school year at Connections Transition Services.

The center is a centralized resource hub filled with essential items for students throughout Naperville School District 203, such as winter gear, personal care items, and some basic clothing. Students in the Connections program track the inventory and pack items for distribution.

Hear more about the program and the needs it fills.

Carsen Johnson brings NFL mentorship experience to Benet football

Benet Academy defensive backs coach Carsen Johnson was one of just 25 to be selected to attend the Tampa Bay Buccaneers National Coaching Academy earlier this year.

Hear how he’s taking the lessons learned there and applying them on the field at Benet.