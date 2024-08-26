Heat wave hits Naperville | IPSD 204 budget | Gold Star donors’ stone proposed

Heat wave envelopes Naperville Monday and Tuesday

A heat wave is enveloping Naperville, with the National Weather Service (NWS) issuing a heat advisory for the area on Monday from noon to 8 p.m., and an excessive heat watch from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening.

The heat index on Monday is expected to rise to between 105 and 109 on Monday, potentially reaching up to 115 on Tuesday. The NWS says this will be the hottest air we’ve had in the area this summer. Temperatures should start easing mid-week.

Officials advise limiting outdoor activity, remaining in an air-conditioned room, and drinking plenty of fluids to help avoid heat-related illnesses.

Naperville and the surrounding area are also under an air quality alert on Monday, until midnight, yet another reason officials advise limiting time outside, especially those with pulmonary or respiratory disease.

Tips for staying safe during heat wave

With the dangerous heat moving in, it’s a good time to review some past tips on how to stay safe during a heat wave.

Indian Prairie School District 204 budgets for loss of COVID emergency funds

Indian Prairie School District 204 has adopted a new spending plan that adjusts for the loss of $4 million in COVID-era relief funding — with minimal effect on the classroom, officials say.

The school board passed the 2024-25 budget last week, committing to spend $472.9 million to fund operations, debt repayments and capital improvements.

Donors’ stone could be added to Gold Star Families Memorial in Naperville

Donors of the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument at Veterans Park could be recognized through the installation of a stone, based on a proposal presented at Thursday’s Naperville Park Board meeting.

Members of the Gold Star Committee, which helmed the monument addition last year, suggested the addition of the donors’ stone as a token of appreciation for their support.

Weed Ladies Fall Preview Sale coming up on Sept. 3

The Weed Ladies Fall Preview Sale is coming up on Sept. 3. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the historic Daniels House at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St.

The Weed Ladies have been a fixture in Naperville for more than 50 years, and are known for their variety of flower arrangements, using dried and silk flowers.

Admission to the sale is free This event will be a precursor to the longer fall sale which will run from September 26 through 29. Sale proceeds benefit the Naperville Heritage Society.