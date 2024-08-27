Heat wave peaks today | Possible e-scooter ban in parks | Women’s Cricket League

Tuesday predicted to be hottest day of heat wave

Today is predicted to be the hottest day of this week’s heat wave, with heat indices of up to 115 degrees possible.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Naperville and the surrounding areas today from noon until 10 p.m.

Officials advise the public to drink plenty of fluids and stay indoors in an air conditioned room. Those who must work outside should take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas. The NWS recommends being aware of the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses.

The area is also under an air quality alert until midnight tonight. Those with respiratory and pulmonary conditions in particular should limit outside activity.

The extreme heat could be followed by strong to potentially severe storms in the late afternoon and evening, with the possibility of damaging winds and hail. Keep up with your daily forecast on the NCTV17 weather webpage.

E-scooter ban, drone policy update considered by Naperville Park District

The Naperville Park District is in the process of amending its ordinance pertaining to the use of drones and electric scooters within areas under its jurisdiction.

The amended language states the district has oversight on drones flying 150 feet above ground level, rather than the current statement of 200 feet above ground level. As for e-scooters, the district is planning to prohibit their use on park property at the advice of legal counsel to avoid liability concerns in the event of an injury

Local students win the 2024 YMCA National Judicial Competition

Three Naperville-area high school students were recognized at the 2024 YMCA National Judicial Competition (NJC) for their performances in courtroom simulations.

Waubsonsie Valley High School students Akshara Arvind and Mannsha Assudani, and Naperville Central High School student Nina Rao all walked away winners from the competition.

Vitalant holding “Pies for Pints” blood donation promotion

Vitalant is holding a “Pies for Pints” blood donation promotion from Sept. 9 to Sept. 23. Donors who come in during that time will get a coupon for a free pizza from Jet’s Pizza.

There’s also an earlier promotion from Aug. 30 to Sept. 4, in which donors will get an 80’s throwback “Super Donor” T-shirt and a $10 gift card.

The promotions are meant to help stock up the nation’s blood supply. Vitalant says this summer the supply of type O blood, most often used by doctors, reached an 18-month low.

Those interested in donating can sign up through the Vitalant website, or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

Chicagoland Women’s Cricket League is breaking barriers

In Naperville and the surrounding area, a new generation of athletes is breaking down barriers and changing the game of cricket.

The Women’s Cricket League began this spring and is making history as the first women’s league in the Chicagoland area.

