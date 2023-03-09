High-speed chase | Appeal to block weapons bans | Benet student Gatorade Player of Year

Woman accused of leading state trooper on high-speed chase

A Sleepy Hollow woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase after she fled officers during a traffic stop in Naperville.

Tianna Bryson, 23, was pulled over around 12:27 a.m. on March 7, after an Illinois State Trooper saw her going 107 mph in a 60 mph zone, according to a news release from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office. She was traveling west on I-88 in Naperville in her 2016 Volkswagen Jetta.

After being pulled over, she took off as the trooper approached her car. As the trooper pursued her, she reached speeds of 120 mph, sometimes driving on the shoulder and weaving through traffic. For safety reasons, the trooper ended the pursuit.

Officers later identified Bryson as the driver. She turned herself in to police Tuesday night.

Bryson appeared in court on Wednesday morning, where her bond was set at $25,000. She’s charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, as well as multiple misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses including two counts of speeding 35+ mph over the limit. She next appears in court on April 4.

Naperville gun shop owner files appeal to block weapons bans

A Naperville gun shop owner has filed an appeal seeking to overturn the ruling of a U.S. district judge, in an effort to block assault weapons bans both in Naperville and statewide.

Robert Bevis, the owner of Law Weapons and Supply, requested an injunction from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday, as reported by the Chicago Sun Times.

In February, U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall had ruled on an earlier lawsuit against the bans put forth by Bevis and the National Association for Gun Rights. In that ruling, she said the bans were “constitutionally sound,” and added, “because assault weapons are particularly dangerous weapons … their regulation accords with history and tradition.” The new lawsuit filed by Bevis argues that weapons must be found to be “dangerous and unusual” to be banned, based on other Supreme Court rulings, according to the Sun-Times report.

It’s unclear when the appeals court will make a ruling.

Council passes annexation agreement for Polo Club

Naperville City Council approved the annexation of approximately 110 acres of land for the development of the Naperville Polo Club, a residential subdivision project by Pulte Homes. After authorizing a new boundary agreement with Plainfield, council annexed the area located at the northwest corner of 119th Street and Book Rd. into the city.

The new subdivision will be made up of 252 single-family homes, 149 townhomes, two multiuse playing fields, and a park.

The main talking point of the discussion centered around Hawkweed Drive, the road that connects the South Pointe subdivision to the Polo Club. In November, council decided a gate would be placed on Hawkweed Drive for the next five years or until development was complete to limit traffic.

Several South Pointe subdivision residents advocated for the council to keep the Hawkweed gate closed until 119th St. is widened. That could take a decade. Council members cited concerns over public safety, especially for first responders. City staff will take traffic counts to assess the situation both before and after the gate opens, and then re-open discussion on the topic.

$6.56 million agreement for Lifetime Fitness location

Naperville City Council approved a purchase-and-sale agreement between the city and LTF Real Estate Company during its Tuesday meeting for the $6.56 million sale of 12.55 acres of city-owned property.

LTF Real Estate Company will develop a Lifetime Fitness on the property, located on the southeast corner of Route 59 and 103rd Street.

Benet student named Gatorade Player of the Year

Less than a week after leading her team to a State runner-up finish at the IHSA 4A girls basketball tournament, Benet Academy senior Lenee Beaumont was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Illinois.

The award is given to the player in each state who demonstrates athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character.

She is the first Benet Academy girls basketball player to receive the honor and the first local selection since Naperville North grad Greta Kampschroeder in 2021.