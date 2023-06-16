Home Fire | Man charged in store burglaries| IHSA Softball All-State

Naperville home fire causes $1M in damages

A home fire in Naperville which started in an attached garage in the early hours of Friday caused $1 million in damages, but no injuries.

The Naperville Fire Department said in a news release it responded to a home on the 900 block of Julian Court after receiving a call about the fire just after 12:30 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire coming from the garage, which was quickly spreading to the house. Areas of the roof began to collapse. That, along with the heavy fire, prompted a level upgrade, bringing additional fire companies to the scene.

The fire was brought under control within two hours. No residents were home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the home has been deemed uninhabitable.

Chicago man charged with convenience store burglaries

A Chicago man has been charged with two burglaries at the same convenience store. Read more about the incident and what he stole.

Naperville taxi driver sentenced to 25 years for raping passenger

A Naperville taxi driver was sentenced to 25 years in prison for raping a female passenger. Learn more about the case and conviction.

The Pajama Game opening night

Tonight is opening night for the Summer Place Theatre production of The Pajama Game.

The classic Broadway musical first came out in 1954, telling the tale of workers at a pajama factory who go on strike for a seven-and-a-half-cent pay increase. That throws a wrench in the relationship between the new factory superintendent and the head of the union grievance committee.

Performances will be held at the Naperville Central High School Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. on June 16, 17, 23, and 24 and at 3 p.m. on June 18 and 25. More information can be found on the Summer Place Theatre website.

Naperville softball players selected to All-State team

Several local players were recently named to the 3A and 4A All-State teams by the Illinois Coaches Association.

Benet Academy sophomore Angela Horejs and junior Nina Pesare were both third-team selections in class 3A after leading the Redwings to a third-place finish at State.

In class 4A, Naperville North senior Charlotte Chelich made the second team as a pitcher and first baseman. Naperville Central senior Juila Nicholus was also named to the second team. Naperville North senior Kristina Donaldson was selected to the third team along with Naperville Central sophomore Jamie Saran and Metea Valley juniors Genevieve Gonzales and Reese Valha.

Weekend weather outlook

Naperville heads into the weekend today with mostly cloudy skies, with forecasters predicting sunshine in the afternoon and a high of 73 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will heat up tomorrow, reaching a high of 82 degrees, with mostly sunny skies. Sunday should see a high of 86 degrees, with partly cloudy skies.

Keep up to date on your daily forecast on the NCTV17 weather webpage.