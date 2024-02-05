House fire | Mayor named parade grand marshal | Remembering John W. Kunsch

House fire causes $100K in damages

A house fire in Naperville on Friday night caused $100,000 in damages, according to a news release from the Naperville Fire Department.

Authorities say fire crews responded to a two-story home on the 1100 block of Tuscany Lane shortly after 8:30 p.m., after a resident called to say they’d come home to find their house full of smoke.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw a large amount of “heavy black smoke” coming from the garage door. As they moved inside, they found a large amount of fire in the kitchen. They were able to get the blaze under control within about 12 minutes.

No one was injured in the fire, which left the home uninhabitable. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Naperville mayor named St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal

Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli has been named Grand Marshal of the 2024 Naperville St. Patrick’s Day Parade, hosted by West Suburban Irish. In a news release from the group, Wehrli said he was “honored” to accept the role as someone with deep Irish ties in the Naperville community.

Answering the call for 150 years, Naperville Fire Department “proud” to celebrate anniversary

In 2024, the Naperville Fire Department is celebrating a major milestone – its 150th anniversary. Since 1874, the department evolved from volunteer-based to full-time paid personnel and now boasts 10 different fire stations, with more than 200 employees.

Move over Valentine’s…Galentine’s Day is taking hold in downtown Naperville

Though Valentine’s Day often gets all the love, Galentine’s Day is starting to pick up steam, and Naperville retailers are taking notice. The Feb. 13 holiday, which sprang up in 2010 thanks to a Parks and Recreation episode, has women uniting in friendship, heading out to celebrate.

Remembering John W. Kunsch for a lifetime of service

Longtime Naperville resident John W. Kunsch has died at the age of 83. Kunsch was the first Naperville resident to serve in Vietnam, which set the stage for a lifetime of service with several local organizations.

Naperville Central captures a second straight wrestling regional title

On Saturday, Feb. 3, Naperville Central High School wrestling took home a regional championship for the second consecutive season.

It was a successful day on the mats for the five Naperville area teams as 27 wrestlers advanced to the sectional round next Saturday at Hinsdale Central.

With the regional title, the Redhawks advance to the team state wrestling tournament.