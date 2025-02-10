House fire | Neuqua cheer third in state | Make Plans Monday

Early morning house fire in Naperville Saturday causes $700K in damages

An early morning house fire in Naperville on Saturday caused more than $700,000 in damages.

The incident happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. at a single-family home in the 600 block of Nanak Court.

Proposed Naperville Sweat Lodge approved for liquor license, with restrictions

The Naperville Sweat Lodge, a proposed hybrid bathhouse and restaurant, has moved one step forward in its process, after getting approval to serve alcoholic beverages, with certain restrictions.

The business—set to be located at 1936 Springbrook Square Drive—would function as a spa, with a separate restaurant and dining area attached.

Naperville Park District’s progress update

More community partnerships, digging into the next steps of the recently completed indoor space needs assessment, and introducing new programs are among the goals high on the list for officials within the Naperville Park District this coming year.

Several of the park district’s leaders provided an update at a recent Park Board meeting on on the ongoing three-year strategic plan that was first introduced in 2023 and is in its final year before a new document is drawn up.

Neuqua Valley cheerleading takes third in IHSA state finals

Neuqua Valley cheerleading took home the third-place trophy in the Large Team division at the IHSA state finals this weekend.

Benet Academy advanced to the finals in the Medium Team division, finishing in sixth place.

Make Plans Monday: Your two-week look ahead

February 10 to 13 – Galentine’s Day events in downtown Naperville. Multiple locations, see website for details.

February 10 to 16 – Valentine’s week offers/experiences in downtown Naperville. Multiple locations, see website for details.

February 11 – Naperville Park District Candidate Forum, hosted by NCTV17. Streamed live on NCTV17 website at 7 p.m., available on demand the next day.

February 13 – Love Bug Dance at DuPage Children’s Museum, 301 N. Washington St., from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets required.

February 13 to 16 – The 39 Steps presented by North Central College Performing Arts. Madden Theatre, 171 Chicago Ave. See website for times and tickets.

February 14 to 16 – Beetlejuice Jr. presented by BrightSide Theatre Youth Project. Yellow Box Theater at Community Christian Church, 1635 Emerson Lane. See website for times and tickets.

February 15, 16 – Greater Chicago Soap Box Derby Indoor Race, DuPage County Fairgrounds (indoor track), 2015 Manchester Rd., Wheaton, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. See website for registration details.

February 15 and 17 – Winter Birds – Free Nature Discovery Days by Naperville Park District. Knoch Knolls Nature Center, 320 Knoch Knolls Road. Free event geared for ages 4 to 10. 9 a.m to 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 15, and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 17

February 15 to 23 – Juniper Junction – a large-scale model train display in the Firefly Pavilion at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Rt. 53, Lisle. Entrance included with arboretum admission.

February 15 – ISHQ – Bollywood Valentine’s DJ Party, The Matrix Club, 808 Illinois Rt. 59, 9 p.m. See website for ticket information.

February 15 and 16 – Maple Sugaring, Kline Creek Farm, 1N600 County Farm Rd., West Chicago, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Free event, suggested $5 donation for entrance.

February 18 – Game On! Trivia Night, NCTV17 FUNdraiser at Meg’s Lounge in The Matrix Club, 808 IL. Rt. 59. Doors open at 6 p.m., trivia at 7 p.m. Registration required.

February 19 – Honors Choral Invitational Festival at North Central College’s Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., 7 p.m. See website for tickets.

February 20 – “It Takes a Village, A Journey of Culture, Perseverance, and Courage” film discussion with writer/producer Antonia C. Harlan, hosted by Naperville Neighbors United at Nichols Library Community Room, 200 W. Jefferson Ave., from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Free event, registration required.

February 20 – Jazz Big Band Winter Concert at North Central College’s Madden Theatre, 171 Chicago Ave., 7:30 p.m. See website for tickets.

February 21 – A Night of Broadway: Gala and Concert, Illinois Conservatory for the Arts fundraiser, held at North Central College’s Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., events begin at 5 p.m. See website for tickets.

February 21 – Mardi Gras Casino, Naperville Responds for Veterans fundraiser, Naperville VFW, 908 Jackson Ave., 6 p.m. See website for tickets.

February 22 – Naperville Winter Ale Fest, Frontier Park, 3380 Cedar Glade Dr., noon to 4 p.m. See website for tickets.

February 22 and 23 – Bonsai Silhouette Show, The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Rt. 53, Lisle. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 22, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 23. Entrance included with arboretum admission.

February 22 and 23 – Maple Sugaring, Kline Creek Farm, 1N600 County Farm Rd., West Chicago, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Free event, suggested $5 donation for entrance.