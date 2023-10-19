Ian Holzhauer to India | Candace Parker wins WNBA Championship | Girls tennis state tournaments

Naperville City Councilman Ian Holzhauer to travel to India for State Department-sponsored exchange

Naperville City Councilman Ian Holzhauer will travel to India from Oct. 25 to Nov. 7 with six other delegates from around the United States on a State Department-sponsored trip. Read more about Holzhauer’s upcoming 13-day trip and how he received the opportunity to represent Naperville abroad.

Naperville native Candace Parker wins third WNBA Championship

Naperville Central High School alum Candace Parker is now a three-time WNBA Champion after the Las Vegas Aces defeated the New York Liberty three games to one in the WNBA Finals.

The former Redhawk signed with the Aces in January but has not played since July 7th after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured foot.

Parker also won WNBA titles with her hometown Chicago Sky in 2021 and with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2016.

Embrace Naperville focuses on youth for third installment in series

Embrace Naperville is focusing on youth for the third installment in its series celebrating diversity and inclusion. Learn more about The Power of a Generation: Community Coming Together event.

D203 Board to vote on Knoch Park agreement in November

At Monday’s meeting, the Naperville School District 203 Board of Education had a preliminary discussion of a proposed renewal and amendment to an intergovernmental agreement with the Naperville Park District for amenities at Knoch Park.

Park district officials recently proposed to the school district a proposal for increased parking at the site in an effort to alleviate demand for some of the events taking place at Knoch Park. The plan includes adding 36 parking spaces to the existing lot, bringing the total up to 82 spots.

District 203’s share of the expense would be 43% of the total, or $450,000, based on terms of the intergovernmental agreement. A vote on the proposal is scheduled at District 203’s next board meeting on Nov. 13.

Local high school girls tennis teams head to state

Good luck to our six local teams as the girls tennis 1A and 2A state tournaments begin today.

Benet Academy won the Hinsdale South 1A sectional while Neuqua Valley won its own sectional in class 2A. Naperville North doubles duo Brooke Coffman and Gabby Lee return after finishing as the 2A runners up last season after winning another sectional title at Downers Grove South.