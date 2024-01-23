Icy conditions | Laundry room fire | Neuqua officer assists in water rescue

Icy conditions in Naperville area cause multiple closures and delays

Icy weather conditions in the Naperville area have made it difficult to travel, forcing multiple closings, and delays. Find out more about the forecast, in addition to what businesses and schools are doing to stay safe.

Laundry room fire forces out residents from Naperville townhome

The Naperville Fire Department responded to a laundry room fire at a multi-family townhome yesterday afternoon. Find out more about the incident, which left $25,000 in damages.

District 203’s Connections growth prompts leases

On Monday, the Naperville School District 203 Board of Education approved one new lease and one modified lease that relate to the Connections program, where there has been a surge in enrollment in recent years. Connections helps specific high schoolers segue into young adulthood with uniquely tailored courses and program offerings.

The district is taking out a new lease for a suite at 1832 Centre Point Circle for the information technology office, which is moving out of its current facility on 5th Avenue to accommodate the Connections expansion. The district also is extending its current print shop lease, which was relocated last year, through 2029.

Combined, the information technology and print shop leases at the Centre Point Circle location will cost about $260,000 for the next year.

Naperville North cellist receives national award

Naperville North High School sophomore, Jeffery Tong was recently announced as the winner of a YoungArts Award in the classical music category. Find out more about Tong and how he won the accolade.

Neuqua Valley High School resource officer recognized for water rescue heroics

The Indian Prairie School District Board of Education recognized one of its school resource officers for his recent heroic actions.

Officer Mark Schumacher was one of the officers involved in the retention pond water rescue of two adults and a toddler just south of Naperville’s 95th Street Library on Jan. 2.

The board thanked Officer Schumacher for his service during their Monday meeting.

“Officer Schumacher’s bravery and quick thinking helped save the lives of the family trapped in their vehicle and ensured the safety of all involved,” said IPSD board member Catey Genc.