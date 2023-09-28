Illegal firearm charge | Elizabeth Smart at COD | Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic

Convicted felon on parole from Chicago accused of having an illegal firearm outside a Naperville Topgolf

Ronald Richardson was denied pre-trial release after alleged illegal possession of a firearm Tuesday night outside a Naperville Topgolf. Read more about the incident and ongoing case here.

Child abduction survivor Elizabeth Smart to speak at College of DuPage

Elizabeth Smart, a child abduction survivor, child safety advocate, and commentator, will be speaking at the College of DuPage on Thursday, Oct. 19. Learn more about Smart’s upcoming presentation and her nonprofit, the Elizabeth Smart Foundation.

District 203 and 204 students named National Merit Scholarship Program semifinalists

A total of 40 students from Naperville School District 203 and 44 students from Indian Prairie School District 204 have been named semifinalists in the 69th annual National Merit Scholarship Program for 2024. Find out which students made the list.

Fall plant sale on Water Street on Sept. 30

Pumpkin decor, fall mums, and mixed pots will all be available for purchase on Water Street’s Foyo Plaza in downtown Naperville on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The plants are supplied by We Grow Dreams, a West Chicago nonprofit nursery and greenhouse that provides training and employment to graduates of high school transition programs. The organization was founded in 2004 by parents looking to create opportunities for their children with disabilities.

For more information about the plant sale, visit We Grow Dreams’ website.

Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic on Sept. 29

Naperville North and Naperville Central football meet up for the annual Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic on Friday night at North Central College.

You can watch the live broadcast of the game on NCTV17 and nctv17.org with the game kicking off at 7 p.m. The stakes are high as the Huskies enter the game with a 3-2 record while the Redhawks stand at 4-1.

Tune in to see if this year’s clash can live up to last season’s overtime thriller!