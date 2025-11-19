Illinois Mobile ID Program | Velvet Taco | Alo Yoga opening

Illinois Secretary of State launches digital IDs

Illinois residents with iPhones will now be able to present their driver’s licenses and state IDs from their mobile devices.

In a news release yesterday, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced the launch of the Illinois Mobile ID Program, which lets residents add their driver’s licenses and IDs to their Apple Wallet. It allows people to easily show identification from the mobile wallet, in person, online, and in apps at select businesses and organizations, including TSA checkpoints at over 250 airports.

For now, the program is only available for Apple Wallets, but is expected to expand soon to include Google and Samsung, according to the release. The mobile ID is not a replacement for the physical one, and residents are currently still required to carry their physical ID.

Velvet Taco opens at Block 59 in Naperville

Velvet Taco opened its fourth Illinois restaurant in Naperville Monday morning, drawing dozens of customers eager to earn some early-comers’ perks and try the newest addition to Block 59.

The fast-casual restaurant offers a variety of unique, “globally inspired” tacos, all made from scratch, in addition to other menu selections, such as bowls, nachos and cocktails.

Take a look inside the new establishment.

Alo to open in downtown Naperville

Alo Yoga will be opening a new location in downtown Naperville on Friday at 10 a.m.

The clothing store, located at 21 W. Jefferson Ave., boasts versatile athleisure wear that can be taken from “studio to street,” according to the company’s website.

It joins other new businesses like Birkenstock and Lilly Pulitzer, which opened in the downtown area earlier this year.

Naperville school districts receive Illinois Report Card

The Illinois Report Cards for school districts across the state are in, with both Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204 getting high marks.

Dive into the details on how Naperville 203 and IPSD 204 measured up in the ratings and some updates to the benchmarks themselves.

Star senior Trinity Jones returns to bolster Naperville Central basketball lineup

The Naperville Central girls basketball team gets a key piece back in its starting lineup in the form of Clemson recruit and All-State Forward Trinity Jones.

Jones played for the Redhawks as a freshman, averaging over 20 points and 12 rebounds per game while helping her team to a regional title. She transferred to Bolingbrook for her sophomore year before returning to the Redhawk Hardwood as a junior. However, an ACL tear would sideline her, where she’d cheer on her team while working on her own recovery.

Learn more about the athlete and her comeback to the court.