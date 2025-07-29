India Day canceled | Nike Sports Complex | City Swim Meet makes a splash

Naperville’s annual India Day Parade and celebration canceled

Naperville’s India Day Parade has been called off, officially canceling the entire India Day Celebration this year.

Indian Community Outreach Chairman Krishna Bansal announced the cancellation on Monday, following the group’s initial decision to only eliminate the day-long festival held on Rotary Hill and the evening concert.

District 203 teachers’ union action sparks uncertainty ahead of school year

Tensions are on the rise between Naperville School District 203 officials and the Naperville Unit Education Association, the local teachers’ union, amid contract negotiations.

According to a letter to the Naperville 203 community from District Superintendent Dan Bridges, the union “has initiated the ‘posting’ process,” which could disrupt the first day of school.

Park district seeks public input on Nike Sports Complex ahead of grant request

The Naperville Park District is looking for public input on improvements at Nike Sports Complex before seeking state funding assistance for those upgrades.

Park district officials have announced plans to apply for an Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grant through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources at the site for the upcoming 2026 funding cycle.

Naperville Police to host college safety webinar for students and parents

The Naperville Police Department is hosting a free safety webinar for college freshmen and their parents, as well as the general public, on Thursday, July 31, at 6:30 p.m.

Crime prevention specialists from the department will present “Safety for the College-Bound Student,” providing drug and alcohol education and personal safety information.

A link to attend the virtual event is on the City of Naperville website. A recording of the webinar will be posted on the city website after the event for those unable to attend.

The Naperville City Swim Meet dives in for a 57th year

Naperville Central welcomed hundreds of local swimmers for the 57th edition of the Naperville City Swim Meet. The two-day event featured new records, wild costumes, and plenty of fun!

