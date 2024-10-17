Interactive gaming site proposed | Lopez Gold Glove finalist | Barbie Truck coming

Interactive gaming business planned for Fox River Commons

A new entertainment business revolving around the concept of interactive gaming could occupy an 8,100-square-foot storefront within the Fox River Commons shopping center, based on a proposal presented at Wednesday’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

Activate Games is the name of the proposed business, to be located on the east side of South Route 59, between La Fox and Ogden avenues. An Activate representative discussed with commissioners the business concept of melding technology with fitness through a series of “choose your own adventure” options.

Commissioners gave the proposal a favorable recommendation, and Activate’s request for a conditional-use permit within Fox River Commons goes to the City Council for a binding vote.

Image courtesy: Activate Naperville, LLC

Sunflower mural sprouts up in downtown Naperville

A 24-foot-tall sunflower mural meant to reflect Naperville’s welcoming nature was recently unveiled in the city’s downtown.

“Towering Sunflower” greets visitors at 222 S. Main St. with its bright yellow hues and blue background, filled with uplifting words.

Learn more about the mural and the special photo-op it provides.

Nicky Lopez named a Gold Glove finalist for a second time

For the second time in his six-year MLB career, Naperville native and Chicago White Sox infielder Nicky Lopez was named one of three American League Rawlings Gold Glove finalists at second base.

The other two finalists are Marcus Semien of the Texas Rangers and Andrés Giménez of the Cleveland Guardians.

Read more about what earned Lopez a finalist slot.

Barbie Truck to make a stop in Naperville this Saturday

Barbie fans, mark your calendars…Mattel’s Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour is making a stop in Naperville.

The mobile store on wheels filled with exclusive Barbie merchandise will be parked outside of the Main Street Promenade this Saturday, Oct. 19, near Lululemon and Sweet Home Gelato.

Find out when the Barbie Truck will be rolling in, and what will be in store.

Local team in XPRIZE competition shows tech demo at The Morton Arboretum

A local team in the international XPRIZE Rainforest Competition recently held a tech demonstration at The Morton Arboretum, showcasing their tools and methods.

The team, ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, is composed of experts in robotics, conservation, tree science, and genomics from Ilinois Tech, The Morton Arboretum, Purdue University, and Natural State. They’ve reached the finals in this five-year global competition to help better understand the rainforest ecosystem.

Take a look at some of the tech they used which landed them a spot in the finals.