IPSD projects underway | Paris Bistro closes | Tosi architecture book

‘Most impactful’ summer of work underway for IPSD 204 referendum projects

Indian Prairie School District 204 is beginning the second summer of its referendum-funded safety and infrastructure improvements — and administrators say this one may be the busiest.

Learn what projects are underway and which design plans are making progress.

Paris Bistro says ‘au revoir’ after more than a decade in Naperville

After more than a decade in Naperville, Paris Bistro is saying au revoir. The restaurant, located at 2656 Showplace Drive, has permanently closed.

Read more about the business’s farewell message to the community.

Naperville Preservation highlights Don Tosi architecture in new book

A new book has catalogued a set of historic homes in Naperville from Don Tosi, referred to as an “iconic mid-century builder.”

“Don Tosi’s Naperville, A 2025 Architectural Survey,” features 172 homes throughout the city with his distinctive look, including features such as his signature orange door.

Hear more about Tosi and get a closer look at some of the homes in the book.

DuPage County Historical Museum reports increased reach

The DuPage County Historical Museum’s impact on the immediate region increased this past year, according to a recent report from organization officials. Michelle Podkowa, museum manager and educator, and Emily O’Brien, museum curator, reported 2025 statistics at a recent county board meeting.

The museum’s total reach — a metric encapsulating anyone who came in contact with the museum and experienced services — was up 31% in 2025. Additionally, visitor numbers were up 3%, and participation in education-based events was up 9%. This past year, 63 people donated family heirlooms, and more than 270 objects were added to the museum’s collection.

Other 2025 highlights included recognition from the Illinois Association of Museums, which awarded the venue for a Black trailblazers exhibit. Additionally, the museum redesigned its permanent exhibit and met with focus groups to review programs and services.

Naperville entrepreneur Trisha Prabhu receives prestigious Knight-Hennessy scholarship

Naperville native Trisha Prabhu has received the Knight-Hennessy Scholarship to pursue a Master of Business Administration at Stanford Graduate Business School, as announced by Prabhu in a recent LinkedIn post.

Prabhu adds this to a long list of accomplishments, which include inventing ReThink, an app designed to stop cyberbullying.

Find out more about the honor and what’s next for Prabhu.