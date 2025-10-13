Kennedy Jr. High Blue Ribbon award | NCTV17 executive director honored | Naperville seniors recognized

Kennedy Junior High earns Illinois Governor’s Blue Ribbon honor

Kennedy Junior High School has been announced as one of the inaugural recipients of the Illinois Governor’s Blue Ribbon Schools designation.

On Oct. 10, Gov. JB Pritzker joined school officials and students at Glen Oaks Elementary School in Hickory Hills to officially launch the program and celebrate honorees.

Learn more about the state’s new program and other award winners.

Former councilwoman to serve on Planning and Zoning Commission

Allison Longenbaugh, who resigned from the Naperville City Council in August to pursue a professional opportunity, is returning to local government in a limited role this fall.

Longenbaugh’s former elected colleagues named her to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission at a meeting Tuesday, Oct. 7. Mayor Scott Wehrli recommended appointing Longenbaugh to a vacancy on the city panel, which meets twice monthly.

Following the appointment, which runs through May 2028, Longenbaugh said she pledges to bring the same spirit of open-mindedness to the Planning and Zoning Commission that she provided as a member of the city council.

Naperville Park Board recognizes Liz Spencer

The Naperville Park Board on Thursday presented NCTV17 Executive Director Liz Spencer with a certification of appreciation for her 23 years of leadership over the local news organization. Spencer is retiring from NCTV17 at the end of the year.

The park board, as well as Naperville Park District staff, recognized Spencer for providing a platform in a community of engaged residents with unique, compelling stories, as well as up-to-date hyperlocal news coverage.

Leslie Ruffing, president of the park board, said the district has “a wonderful relationship” with NCTV17 and expressed appreciation for the regular coverage of news and events that help spread its mission of promoting healthy lives, minds and community. Spencer, for her part, said the relationship between NCTV17 and the district is one she treasures.

Two Naperville residents receive 2025 Senior of the Year Award

Two Naperville residents were honored with the Senior of the Year Award for their commitment to giving back to the community.

The Naperville Senior Task Force hosted a ceremony at the Naperville Municipal Center on Tuesday to award this year’s recipients, Margaret Rusch and Ted Mazurski.

Learn more about the honorees.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

Oct. 15 – Noche de Bomba y Plena at Wentz Concert Hall

Oct. 15 – Craft Around the World at Naper Boulevard Library

Oct. 16 – Fall Wine Tasting at The Morton Arboretum

Oct. 17 – Chicago Sinfonietta “Bollywood & Beyond” at Wentz Concert Hall

Oct. 17 – Paul Reiser at Belushi Performance Hall at the McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage

Oct. 17 and 18 – All Hallows Eve at Naper Settlement

Oct. 18 – Trick or Treat at Naperville Safety Town

Oct. 18 – Dog Training Elite HOWL-O-WEEN Fundraiser Fair at 1488 Bond St, Naperville

Oct. 18 – Cantigny 5K Run/Walk at Cantigny Park

Oct. 19 – Naperville Half Marathon and Endeavor Health 10K and 5K, kicking off at Eagle St. between Jackson Ave. and Aurora Av

Oct. 19 – Downtown Naperville Harvest Soup & Chili Stroll in downtown Naperville