Labor Day safe driving campaign | North Central land use plan | Heroes and Helicopters

Naperville police join other law enforcement in Labor Day safe driving campaign

The Naperville Police Department is joining other law enforcement agencies around the state as well as MADD IL to step up efforts to stop impaired and dangerous driving ahead of and throughout the Labor Day weekend.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns are underway now through the early morning hours of Sept. 3. Officers will be keeping a watchful eye to ensure motorists are not driving impaired, and are following proper safety restraint procedures.

Naperville officers will also take part in Saturation Saturday on Aug. 24, a MADD initiative to help reduce the number of drunk or drugged driving incidents.

Police remind the public to celebrate safely by using a designated driver, public transportation, or ride service to get home if they plan to use alcohol or cannabis while out.

North Central College presents master land use plan for next decade

Representatives with North Central College have unveiled their new decade-long master land use plan, which stretches into 2034 and sets forth guidelines as officials within the institution make determinations about future decisions.

The City Council will be taking action on the plan at its upcoming meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 20, following a favorable recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission earlier this month.

Learn more about the plan and what could be ahead for the college.

DuPage County beekeeping ordinance causes a buzz at latest meeting

The DuPage County Board had a lengthy discussion at its latest meeting about potential text amendments to a beekeeping ordinance that has been under review. Several residents spoke to the board at the recent meeting in favor of accommodations for beekeepers.

The county began discussing beekeeping amid a broader review of land use issues within unincorporated areas. Recent discussions have focused on accommodations for 4-H students and potentially regulating the types and species of bees that could be kept within the county, as well as considering allowing the practice on smaller lots.

The board voted to forward the issue over to the Environmental Committee before any action was taken.

Banners along 95th Street display creativity of Naperville students

Naperville has turned to some aspiring artists throughout Naperville School District 203 to add some color to a city street.

Banners displaying student artwork can be found on 95th Street from Cedar Glade Drive down to Book Road.

Learn more about this public art project.

Naperville’s Raksha Bandhan ceremony honors first responders

The Naperville-Aurora Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) honored Naperville’s first responders on Wednesday, August 14, outside of the Naperville Police Department, during the annual Raksha Bandhan ceremony.

The Hindu celebration has become a tradition for the Naperville community.

Learn more about the history behind the ceremony and watch some of Wednesday’s event.

Heroes and Helicopters takes off for third year

Families from around the area didn’t let the stormy weather dampen their spirits for the third annual Heroes and Helicopters at Naperville’s Frontier Park.

Though weather conditions on Saturday prohibited a helicopter landing, families still enjoyed the many other activities on site.

Take a look at some of the fun had as kids learned more about first responders and local groups who help the community.