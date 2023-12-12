Learning Express returning | Free pet microchipping | Helicopter ‘Gelt Drop’

Learning Express Toys returning to Naperville

A familiar toy store is coming back to Naperville, but with a new location and new ownership. Find out more about the return of Learning Express Toys, including when the shop might open.

Will County Animal Control offering free pet microchipping

The Will County Animal Control Department’s “Home for the Holidays” program offers free microchipping this month for cats and dogs whose owners live in the county.

Residents can sign up for appointments throughout December; with availability Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No walk-in services are available. Appointments can be made by calling (815) 462-5633 or emailing acontrol@willcountyillinois.com

All pet microchips have a scannable number that connects to the owner’s contact information, allowing pets to be returned home rather than being placed in a shelter. More information on microchipping can be found on the Will County website.

Helicopter ‘Gelt Drop’ Hanukkah celebration

On Sunday, the Chabad Jewish Center of Naperville helped celebrate Hanukkah with a “Gelt Drop” by helicopter. Take a look at the event and some of the other traditions celebrated.

League of Women Voters hosting North Central president

The League of Women Voters of Naperville will host North Central College President Dr. Anita Thomas in a Zoom interview on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 7:00 p.m.

Dr. Thomas became the first woman and person of color to be named president of North Central College. The presentation will discuss the impact of North Central College in Naperville and how she sees her role. Registration information is available online.

Blackhawks announcer headlines Leadership for Scouting Breakfast

The Three Fires Council recently hosted its fourth annual Naperville Leadership for Scouting Breakfast for current and former scouts. Find out more about the event, which included a special appearance from a Chicago Blackhawks announcer.