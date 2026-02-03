Loaded gun in dorm arrest | Vuori coming | Naperville 12th for remote workers

Naperville college students charged after gun, pot allegedly found in dorm room

Two North Central College roommates were arrested after Naperville police allegedly found a loaded gun and 39 bags of cannabis in their dorm room.

At their first court appearances, Kurtis Cruz was denied pre-trial release, while Diyonnes King was released but is prohibited from entering North Central dormitories.

Vuori taking over Eddie Bauer spot in downtown Naperville

Athletic and performance clothing brand Vuori will be taking over the Eddie Bauer spot in downtown Naperville.

The new addition to the area is expected to open sometime this summer at 110 W. Jefferson Ave. Eddie Bauer closed permanently last month on Jan. 28 after more than 20 years in business.

Naper Boulevard reduced to one lane

The stretch of Naper Boulevard between Wydown Court and Overton Court will be reduced to one lane starting today, Feb. 3, until Monday, Feb. 9.

The lane closure is due to utility work being performed. The city of Naperville encourages drivers to look at alternate routes during this time.

Naperville ranked No. 12 in US cities with most remote workers

Naperville has been ranked among the top 20 cities in the country for number of remote workers, coming in at No. 12.

That’s according to a study from SmartAsset, a company geared towards “consumer-focused financial information and advice.”

Neuqua students win award at Silent Film Festival

Neuqua Valley High School students from the school’s media department won the People’s Choice Award for their production at the 2026 Student Silent Film Festival.

The young filmmakers took home the win for “King of Hearts” at the event held at the Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove. Festival submissions were open to high schools in the Chicagoland area.