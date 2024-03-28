Local dentist on a mission | DuPage County strategic plan | Pickleball on the rise

Naperville dentist shows her passion for helping others through mission trips

Naperville dentist Dr. Meredith Gantos is closing the gap between her local community and other countries. The Neuqua Valley High School alumna has traveled worldwide to perform oral surgeries, extractions, and fillings.

DuPage County announces new strategic plan

DuPage County officials have introduced a new strategic plan for the next five years of the county. It includes six priorities that will “guide decision-making and resource allocation.”

Removed tree near Edward Hosptial will be repurposed in new facility

Wood from a removed oak tree located just outside Edward Hosptial will be repurposed as a bench and tables in a new health facility.

A tree at the corner of Washington Street and Martin Avenue was taken down as part of construction on the new cardiovascular center on the Edward Hosptial campus.

According to a statement from Endeavor Health, the removal of the tree was needed for critical storm sewer installation. An Endeavor official said the decision was not made lightly, and the new bench and tables will “serve as a lasting tribute to (the tree’s) place in our community’s heart.”

“Don’t sign now” Naperville environmental leaders detail dangers of a potential city power contract extension

Naperville has a decision to make regarding a potential contract renewal with the city’s power supplier, and local environmentalists are making their voices heard on the issue. The Naperville Environment & Sustainability Task Force (NEST) hosted a program on the North Central Campus to discuss the city’s electricity and voice their desire for the implementation of more renewable energy sources.

The Picklr opens its first Illinois indoor pickleball facility in Naperville

A new indoor pickleball facility, The Picklr, opened its doors at 740 Illinois Rt. 59 in Naperville. It features nine indoor courts, a dink court, league play, tournaments, clinics, and a private event area.

