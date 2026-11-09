Local iFLY instructor killed | Edward nurses unionize | New city finance director

Naperville iFly instructor dies after mid-air skydiving collision in California

Aurora resident Levi Pimentel, who worked at a Naperville indoor skydiving venue, died on Friday after a mid-air collision with another woman while skydiving in California, according to local authorities.

Read more about the incident.

Unionization vote succeeds for nurses at Edward Hospital

A vote of support from 65% of registered nurses working at Endeavor Health Edward Hospital in Naperville means RNs there are now part of a union.

The Nov. 5 decision by RNs at Edward to join National Nurses Organizing Committee means the union now represents more than 10,000 nurses across the Chicago area.

Read more about the transition for nurses and how the union plans to help them.

Naperville hires new director of finance

The city of Naperville has hired Andrea Lamberg as its new director of finance. She will step into the role Dec. 14.

Lamberg most recently served as finance director for the village of Oswego.

Learn more about Lamberg and the experience she brings to the role.

The Morton Arboretum’s ‘Illumination’ nominated for USA TODAY’s ‘Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights’

The Morton Arboretum’s holiday lights display, “Illumination,” has been nominated for USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for “Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights.”

Nominees were selected by USA TODAY 10Best editors and a subject matter experts panel, but readers determine the winners through four weeks of voting. The top ten winners of the award will be announced Thursday, Dec. 3, at 11 a.m. Voting is open through 10:59 a.m. CST on Monday, Nov. 30.

This year’s Illumination will be the 14th at the arboretum. It will feature a 400-foot-long northern lights display, along with more than 20 other displays along a one-mile walking path, and a new Pine Whistle Railroad experience. The lights exhibition will open to the public Nov. 14 and run through Jan. 2.

Metea Valley girls wrestling finds its own identity

For the first time, girls wrestling in Indian Prairie School District 204 will have their own program separate from the boys’ team.

See how the 22-girl team at Metea Valley High School feels about the change and how it will affect their experience.

Make Plans Monday: your two-week look ahead

Looking for things to do in the Naperville area? Check out our roundup of local events and activities happening around town.

See what’s coming up over the next two weeks.