Local pantries prep for SNAP halt | Pet costume parade | North Central kicking record

Naperville food pantries prepare for halt of SNAP benefit payments

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says federal funding for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits is currently set to halt on Nov. 1, leaving millions of families at risk.

As the government shutdown heads into its fifth week, local food pantries are bracing for a sharp surge in demand.

Learn more about what they’re doing to prepare.

90-unit Naper and Plank residential project moves forward

Plans for the Residences at Naper and Plank, a 90-unit residential development consisting of townhomes and rowhomes, continue to progress.

In an 8-1 vote, the Naperville City Council on Tuesday, Oct. 21 approved a final plat of subdivision for the project, which was first announced this spring and received a series of other approvals from the council in July . Councilman Nate Wilson cast the dissenting vote.

The Residences at Naper and Plank is set to take root on an 8.21-acre site that was recently annexed into Naperville’s city limits. Naper Boulevard is immediately east of the site, Plank Road is to the south and Ogden Avenue is to the north.

Give your Jack-O-Lantern a smashing goodbye

Local forest preserves are helping Naperville residents give their old jack-o’-lanterns a smashing send-off after the Halloween season comes to an end.

Though some may think it’s okay to toss your old pumpkin into a forest preserve, doing so can actually harm the area’s biodiversity, local forest preserve officials say.

Find out about local options for safe pumpkin disposal.

Paw-some costumes on display at Two Bostons Halloween Pet Parade

Pets and their proud parents put on a paw-some display in downtown Naperville last Thursday for the annual Two Bostons Halloween Pet Parade.

Take a look at some of the costumed canines.

North Central kicker sets new school record

North Central College senior kicker Aidan Ellison set a new school record on Saturday by making a 57-yard field goal in a 76-14 Cardinals win over Augustana. The Naperville Central alum broke the previous record of 56 held by Nick Dace.

It was the longest kick in all of Division III football this season. The decisive win also marked the most points scored against Augustana in program history.

NCC improved to 7-0 with the victory and remains the number one-ranked team in the country.