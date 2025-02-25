Locals support Ukraine | First Naperville Chick-fil-A opening | Waubonsie, Benet basketball in semifinals

Naperville residents support Ukraine three years strong

Yesterday, Feb. 24, marked the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Throughout these three years, two Naperville Ukrainians have led efforts to support the country both on and off the ground.

Ausra Tallat-Kelpsa Di Raimondo and Rima Ziuraitis have seen firsthand the devastation Ukraine has undergone.

Hear their stories and learn what they’ve been dong to help.

Photo courtesy: Blue/Yellow USA

Naperville’s first Chick-fil-A opens Thursday

Naperville’s first Chick-fil-A is set to open this Thursday, February 27.

The new location at 1159 E. Ogden Ave. will offer a drive-thru with a separate pre-order pick-up lane, along with dine-in, catering, and carry-out services. Daily hours will be Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Julia Mueller, owner-operator of the Naperville location is coming full circle, having had her first job in Naperville at a coffee shop. The new restaurant will launch with a promotion that honors 100 local heroes with free Chick-fil-A for a year, and a $25,000 donation to Feeding America. Surplus food from the restaurant will also be donated to local food pantries, shelters, and nonprofits through the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program.

District 204 budget amended to include increased capital spending

School board members in Indian Prairie School District 204 have updated this year’s budget to reflect a change that’s bringing more investment to facilities districtwide.

The amended 2024-25 budget, unanimously approved Monday night, calls for $26 million in capital spending for the financial year ending June 30. That’s double the amount initially listed in this year’s budget before voters approved a referendum authorizing up to $420 million in borrowing for safety, security and infrastructure upgrades. Officials pursued the budget amendment to provide transparency about the effects of the referendum on district spending.

The district made no changes to its day-to-day operating budget, which lists $435 million in expenditures and projects a surplus of $221,280.

Moose & Me Bakery reflects on a year of purpose and progress

It’s been over a year since Naperville bakery Moose & Me started serving up pastries at its storefront at 3075 Book Rd., Suite 151.

The business was baked up in the kitchen of local couple Justin and Megan Elder during the pandemic. Almost five years later, a lot has changed for the nonprofit, which employs adults of all abilities.

Learn about the challenges they’ve faced and the strides they’ve made.

Local girls basketball teams prepare for sectional semifinals

The Bolingbrook 4A girls basketball sectional semifinals tip off tonight. Waubonsie Valley won its fourth straight regional title over West Aurora on Thursday and will face Bolingbrook tonight at 7:30.

Benet Academy won a regional championship for the 11th consecutive season with a win over Naperville North last week. The Redwings take on Downers Grove North in the semifinals at 6 p.m.