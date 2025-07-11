Man dies after pulled from Centennial Beach | Correctional center protocol changes | Forest preserve photo contest

Man dies after being pulled from water at Centennial Beach

A 27-year-old man died Thursday after being found unconscious in the water at Centennial Beach.

DuPage County Undersheriff discusses correctional center protocol changes after $11 million settlement

DuPage County Undersheriff Edmond “Eddie” Moore on Tuesday met with the County Board to discuss changes within the correctional center in the past two years.

Moore’s report is in response to the June 2023 death of Reneyda Aguilar-Hurtado, who was found unresponsive in her cell.

IPSD 204 board member seeking statewide seat

Mark Rising, a school board member in Indian Prairie School District 204, is applying to serve as a state officer for the Illinois Association of School Boards.

The board unanimously approved Rising’s candidacy for the position during a meeting on Monday night.

Rising said the application is due Aug. 1, and he is happy to seek the statewide leadership position with the support of his fellow board members.

Second annual Water Street Fine Art & Fine Craft Fair taking place this Sunday

The second annual Water Street Fine Art & Fine Craft Fair will take place this Sunday, July 13.

The juried art exhibition and sale will be held along Water and Webster Streets in downtown Naperville. Artists from throughout the suburbs of Chicago will take part, showing off works in a variety of mediums including photography, pottery, painting, drawing, sculpture, fiber, graphics, metalwork, glass, wood, and digital art.

The fair will also feature live music performed by the Pete Ellman Trio, as well as a sidewalk chalk mural activity courtesy of the DuPage Children’s Museum. Admission to the event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., is free.

DuPage Forest Preserve 2025 Photo Contest underway

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County’s 2025 photo contest is now underway. Photographers can send in their snapshots taken in the preserves through September 1 for the chance to win a prize.

Entries can be made in three different categories: wildlife and plants, people and recreation, and landscape and places. A panel of forest preserve district employees will choose the winner in each category. Each winner will get to pick from one of six themed prizes, each valued at around $140.

There will also be a Voters’ Choice Award photography-themed prize package given to the person whose photo garners the most online votes, and a random winner plucked from all submitted entries chosen on August 1 and September 2 will get a gift card. More information about the contest can be found on the forest preserve district’s website.

Naperville Sports Weekly season 18 athlete antics

Now that season 18 of Naperville Sports Weekly is in the books, it’s time to revisit some of the most entertaining interview and pregame and postgame antics from the 2024-25 athletic year!

