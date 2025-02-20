Man fatally struck by car | North Naperville townhome development | Juniper Junction

Naperville man fatally struck by car on Route 59 Tuesday

A Naperville man was killed after being struck by a car in Aurora on Tuesday morning.

The accident happened around 8:46 a.m. at the intersection of Route 59 and Fox Valley Entrance 1. Police say Derrick Davis, 54, was trying to cross the road eastbound when he was struck by a black 2018 Infiniti Q50 traveling northbound.

Learn more about what happened.

64-unit townhome development proposed for north Naperville

A new 64-unit townhome development dubbed the Northwoods of Naperville could soon take root at the current site of a 3-story, 68,000-square-foot vacant office building at 1151 E. Warrenville Road, based on a proposal unveiled at Wednesday’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

M/I Homes is seeking a change in zoning for the 12.18-acre property to construct its mix of market-rate townhomes, consisting of two-story units with front-load garages and three-story units with rear-load garages. The Illinois Health and Hospital Association had occupied a majority of the vacant office building, but has since relocated to a smaller footprint at 1120 E. Diehl Road.

Commissioners and city staffers favored the proposal, citing increased office vacancy rates and an ongoing need for housing within the city. But nearby neighbors raised concerns about the development’s impact, including safety and security, noise, and water retention. The project now moves to city council for consideration.

Trash compactor fire behind Naperville thrift store causes $8K in damages

A fire in a trash compactor behind Savers thrift store in Naperville on Wednesday caused an estimated $8,000 in damages.

The blaze sparked just after 9 a.m. in the large 60-to-80-yard trash compactor outside of the shop at 1125 E. Ogden Ave., activating a fire alarm. When crews arrived, they discovered smoke coming from the compactor.

Find out more about the fire.

All aboard for new model train display at Morton Arboretum

The Morton Arboretum’s new large-scale model train display, Juniper Junction, chugged full steam ahead into the Firefly Pavilion on Saturday.

The LGB Model Railroad Club of Chicago assembled the attraction.

Get a sneak peek at the exhibit and find out when it will be open.

Jefferson Junior High School student wins art and writing award

Daria Fedorenko, an eighth-grade student at Jefferson Junior High School, won an award for her project submission on “The Giver” in the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.

Her project creatively combined writing and painting to showcase the novel’s themes.



“This national recognition is one of the highest honors for students in grades eight through 12, making Daria’s achievement even more remarkable, especially as she continues to master English alongside her native Russian,” said Naperville School District 203 Superintendent Dan Bridges.