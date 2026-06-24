Man sentenced for wife’s death | Nature’s Best Cafe closing | Plant Pal national pitch

Naperville man sentenced to 38 years for kicking his wife to death

A Naperville man has been sentenced to 38 years in prison for kicking his wife to death.

62-year-old Alan Wang was convicted of the crime on October 8, 2025, after a four-day-long bench trial, in which he was declared guilty of first-degree murder.

Learn more about the incident.

Naperville man accused of assisting in $240 Medicare fraud scheme

A Naperville man has been accused of assisting in a scheme to defraud Medicare of roughly $240 million by submitting false reimbursement claims for over-the-counter COVID-19 test kits.

Amirali Bhimani, 42, has been charged with three counts of healthcare fraud for the alleged scheme.

Find out more about the case.

Nature’s Best Cafe in Naperville officially closing in July

Nature’s Best Cafe is set to close its doors for good on July 31 after a decade in Naperville.

The cafe shared the news in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Learn more about why owners decided to shut down the business.

Plant Pal advances to national pitch event

Plant Pal, an innovative plant watering device product Naperville School District 203 students introduced this past school year, will be showcased at an upcoming national competition.

Katelyn Burke, Benjamin Reed, Mahika Solanski, and Jack Swigert, the students behind Plant Pal, have been selected as finalists for the 2026 INCubatoredu National Pitch competition in Downtown Chicago on Wednesday, July 8.

In May, Plant Pal took first prize at Naperville 203’s INCubatoredu Pitch Night, and the team received $3,000 in seed money to continue with their venture. Naperville 203 students introduced six products and services at the event. Team members behind Looped took second prize and earned $2,000 in seed funding, while the team behind KALM placed third and earned $1,000 in seed funding.

Naperville Central alum Elizabeth Lumpkin Robinson named U of I women’s tennis coach

One of the top high school tennis players in IHSA history is taking the reins of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign women’s tennis program.

Naperville Central alum Elizabeth Lumpkin Robinson was recently named the school’s head coach after three successful seasons at the helm at the University of Illinois-Chicago.

Read more about Lumpkin Robinson’s impressive record as both player and coach.