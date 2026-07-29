Mayoral, council candidates | DuPage nonprofit funding changes | Kho Kho Championship

Wehrli, White enter Naperville mayoral race, 3 council members seek reelection

The office of mayor looks to have at least two candidates in the April 2027 election, as first-term Mayor Scott Wehrli seeks reelection and Councilman Benny White said Tuesday he will run for mayor as well.

Three sitting council members have said they are running to retain their seats, while the remaining member with an expiring term says he will not run again.

Find out who’s signed on to run again in the April 2027 election.

Temporary closures, COD class cancellations from storms continue

The Morton Arboretum and Cantigny Park will both remain closed Wednesday as they continue cleaning up damage from Monday’s storms. Cantigny Golf, however, will be open today.

Additionally, the College of DuPage said that continued power outages have led to the cancellation of Wednesday morning classes in the Physical Education Center, Culinary and Hospitality Center and McAninch Arts Center. The PEC pool and Chaparral Fitness are also still closed.

DuPage County Board planning new route to provide funding to nonprofits

The DuPage County Board is tweaking its process for reviewing and approving nonprofit organizations’ funding requests.

County Board Chair Deborah Conroy unveiled the revised process at a recent county board meeting.

Read more about the new process, why Conroy presented it and what board members had to say.

Taste Buds Kitchen plans approved

Taste Buds Kitchen has been given the go-ahead by Naperville officials to occupy a space near Block 59. The company specializes in entertainment, social experiences, and food.

The Naperville City Council on Tuesday, July 21, approved the issuance of a conditional-use permit for the business, which will become a tenant within the Westridge Court shopping center, 2603 Aurora Ave. The Planning and Zoning Commission gave a favorable recommendation to the proposal in June.

An instructor leads each Taste Buds session and guides the hands-on activities. Taste Buds staff handle procuring the ingredients for the item that will be made, as well as the prep work and the cleanup afterward.

Naperville hosts the Kho Kho Chicago Premier League Championship

Teenagers from across Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin gathered in Naperville recently for the second-annual Kho Kho Chicago Premier League Championship.

With roots tracing back nearly 4,000 years to the war of Mahabharata, Kho Kho is a game modeled after ancient maze tactics, requiring speed, agility, focus and strategy.

Take a look at players in action and learn more about the game.

Waves women’s walking group offers support with each step

A new women’s group, Waves, offers women a chance to walk and connect in various Chicago suburbs, with a recent walk held in downtown Naperville.

Organizers say it’s a safe space where women can keep active while sharing openly about the tides of life – from motherhood to divorce, from career changes to grief, and other major life events.

Learn more about the group and its mission of supporting women.