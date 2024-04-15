Measles case in DuPage | Hit-and-run driver sought | Free Cone Day

First measles case confirmed in DuPage County since 2009

The DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) has confirmed a case of measles in DuPage County. Health officials say it is the first identified in the county since 2009.

The source of the infection is currently unknown, but does not seem to be linked to new arrival shelters in Chicago, officials say. The person infected has undergone outpatient medical care, and health officials are working to notify anyone who may have been exposed.

Measles is a highly contagious disease, characterized by a rash, high fever, cough, runny nose, and sore throat.

Due to a recent uptick in the number of measles cases in the Chicagoland area, DCHD officials recommend that all stay up to date with their measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccinations.

Image courtesy: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Aurora police seek driver in hit-and-run in which Naperville bicyclist was struck

Police are searching for information about the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run crash in Aurora on Saturday, in which a 65-year-old Naperville man was seriously injured while riding his bike.

The crash happened around 4:40 p.m., in the northbound lane of Route 59, just north of Liberty Street.

Ben & Jerry’s celebrates Free Cone Day on Tuesday

On Tuesday, April 16, Ben & Jerry’s at 120 Water Street in downtown Naperville will be celebrating Free Cone Day.

They’ll be serving up a scoop of their signature flavors in either a sugar cone or cup from noon to 8 p.m. Those who kick in $2 to benefit the Naperville Area Humane Society (NAHS) can upgrade to a waffle cone.

Free Cone Day is a tradition of Ben & Jerry’s dating back to 1979. This time around the Naperville location has partnered up with the NAHS to support their mission as they celebrate their 45th anniversary.

Those stopping by for their free sweet treat are also invited to drop off donations for the NAHS like soft dog treats, bleach. liquid laundry soap, non-clumping cat litter, dry kibble Kitten Science Diet Chicken, and non-fish kitten canned pate Fancy Feast. There will also be a chance to win a raffle basket, with tickets available for $1 each.

Retiring Naperville Park Police officer honored for 40 years of law enforcement service

Naperville Park Police Officer Arzania “Zook” Williams was recently honored for 40 years of service in local law enforcement, as he prepares for retirement.

Williams served in the Naperville Park District Police Department for a decade, after having spent 30 years on the Naperville police force. He was the first person of color to join the Naperville Police Department.

Adrian Lam returns to coach Naperville North boys water polo while battling cancer

A former Naperville North High School boys water polo team captain made a return to the pool in a new role while battling cancer.

Recent graduate Adrian Lam was forced to put his college plans on hold when he was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma last summer. But he found comfort in a sport he loves, invited to help coach his former team.

