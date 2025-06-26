Metea alum pro hockey draft pick | NPD says lock up | Fine Art & Artisan Fair

Metea Valley grad fifth-round draft pick in Professional Women’s Hockey League

Women’s hockey star Lyndie Lobdell, a Metea Valley High School graduate, was selected in the fifth round of the Professional Women’s Hockey League Draft on June 24.

A defender from Penn State, the former Naper Valley Warrior was taken 40th overall by PWHL Seattle. The Professional Women’s Hockey League just wrapped up its second season, with Seattle joining the league as an expansion team for the 2025-26 season.

Lobdell made her mark at Penn State as their all-time leader for defenseman scoring, racking up 84 points in 168 games.

DuPage County awards $711K in grants to small local nonprofits

Thirty-two DuPage County-based small nonprofit agencies are receiving a combined $711,336 in grants from the DuPage County Board to help fortify their specific mission statements.

On Tuesday, the board announced the grant recipients for its Small Agency Grant Program.

Naperville residents urged to lock up to prevent break-ins

The Naperville Police Department is reminding residents to keep their homes and vehicles locked to prevent burglaries, noting in an online post that break-ins tend to increase during the summer.

Naperville Park District’s 3-year financial plan approved

The Naperville Park Board recently approved the district’s three-year financial plan, which will serve as a guiding document for revenue and expense projections through 2027. The board’s vote came on the heels of a preliminary presentation last month.

There are several components within the plan, including forthcoming property tax levy projections. Preliminary figures hint at a $17 tax increase in 2026 for the average home within the district valued at $489,000 and an additional $16 tax increase in 2027.

Other components of the plan touch on employee recruitment and retention efforts, membership pricing at the Fort Hill Activity Center and capital spending.

Family-friendly Naperville art fair supports artists, celebrates creativity

The 65th annual Fine Art & Artisan Fair hosted by the Naperville Woman’s Club is coming up this weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St.

Works of more than 100 artists in various mediums will be on display at the free event.

