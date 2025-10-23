Miskatonic closing Naperville location | Food and beverage tax review | Youth Service Award

Miskatonic Brewing Craft Kitchen in Naperville to close

Miskatonic Brewing Craft Kitchen in Naperville announced it will close its doors on Sunday, Nov. 2. The restaurant shared the news on Facebook on Monday.

Find out more about the business’s decision to close.

Naperville eyes expanding food and beverage tax to food trucks, drive-thru-only spots

Naperville’s food and beverage tax is under review and could be expanded to include drive-thru-only establishments and food trucks.

The city council had a preliminary discussion about the proposal at Tuesday’s meeting.

Read more about the council’s review and what several officials had to say about the proposal.

Freeze warning in effect for Naperville area overnight

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning and frost advisory for Naperville and the surrounding area from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Friday.

Residents are encouraged to protect any tender plants by covering them up or bringing them inside. Temperatures could dip down to 28 degrees.

Daytime temperatures on Friday will warm back up, with an expected high of 54.

22 Naperville-area teens recognized with 2025 Youth Service Award

KidsMatter recently recognized 22 Naperville-area students with the Youth Service Award for their honorable volunteer contributions to local nonprofits.

Learn more about the groups they helped and the ceremony honoring the students.

Naperville’s Crosstown Classic this Friday

Naperville’s Crosstown Classic will kick off Friday at 7 p.m. at Benedetti Wehrli Stadium.

The annual rivalry game will feature Naperville Central High School facing off against Naperville North High School in a football showdown.

NCTV17 will provide live coverage of the game both on air and online.