MOM’s Organic Market coming | DuPage clerk appeal | North Central name change?

MOM’s Organic Market to open new Naperville location this fall

New grocery store MOM’s Organic Market is set to open its doors in Naperville this fall.

The company’s new location will be located at 1163 E. Ogden Ave.

Find out what the store plans to offer.

DuPage County Clerk files appeal on rulings; County Board weighs in

Two rulings concerning accounting procedures and vendor procurement processes within the DuPage County clerk’s office are expected to go to the appellate court in the months ahead.

County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek’s office has filed a notice of appeal from two 2025 rulings, and the DuPage County Board recently weighed in on the matter.

Read more about the imminent appeals process, and what both sides had to say about the issue.

North Central College considers name change as it prioritizes brand identity

North Central College is considering a name change as it is thinking about how it can strengthen and solidify its “institutional identity” in the future.

Learn more about the names being considered, and what the college is doing now to reach that goal.

Naperville Central boys bowling makes second straight state appearance

Naperville Central boys bowling is heading back to state for a second straight season and a third time in four years.

The Redhawks finished in fourth place at the Lisle Lanes sectional, with Oswego East taking home the team championship.

Valley Co-Op senior Ryker Quatrini became the first state qualifier in program history as an individual.

Watch how the Redhawks rolled their way into a spot at state.

Make Plans Monday

It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

Jan. 26 to March 29 – Charley Harper: The Geometric Genius at Hidden Oaks Nature Center

Jan. 26 to Feb. 13 – Victorian Valentine Craft Kit at DuPage County Historical Museum

Jan. 27 – Trail Club: January at Whalon Lake

Jan. 28 – Crafternoon: Vision Board Journals at Nichols Library

Jan. 26 to Feb 8 – Naperville Restaurant Week

Jan. 29 – Craft by Beer: Paint by Beer at Naper Settlement

Jan. 29 – Tween Olympic Winter Games at Naper Blvd Library

Jan. 29 to Mar. 1 – Unnecessary Farce at Playhouse Theatre at the McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage

Jan. 30 – Wild Child at Hidden Oaks Nature Center

Jan. 30 – Adult Lecture Series: Coyotes at Hidden Oaks Nature Center

Jan. 31 to Feb. 1 – Broadway at Belushi Performance Hall at the McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage

Jan. 31 to Feb. 1 – Chocolate Weekend at the Morton Arboretum

Jan. 31 – Seed Swap at the Morton Arboretum

Jan. 31 – Puzzle Swap at 95th St Library

Jan. 31 – R&B Soul Brunch by Naperville Neighbors United at Go Brewing

Feb. 1 – Souper Bowl Stroll in Downtown Naperville

Feb. 1 – Chamber Concert – Cavatina Duo at the Morton Arboretum

Feb. 1 – Ramadan Lights by the Mohammed Webb Foundation at Jefferson Junior High

Feb. 1 – Birding Bingo at Hidden Oaks Nature Center