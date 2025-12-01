More snow ahead | E-bike, e-scooter ordinance | Parade of Lights

Potential for more snow ahead for Naperville later today

After being blanketed with more than 9 inches of snow over the weekend, our area could see more on the way today. The region is under a winter weather advisory from 2 p.m. to midnight.

Forecasters predict another 2 to 4 inches of snow. Roads are expected to be slippery, potentially impacting the evening commute. Motorists are advised to slow down and allow extra time when traveling. Illinois road conditions can be monitored on the Getting Around Illinois website.

Ordinance on e-bikes and e-scooters on Tuesday’s council docket

An ordinance outlining the dos and don’ts of riding e-bikes and e-scooters within Naperville’s city limits could soon be on the books. The city council is scheduled to have a second, and potentially final, reading at its Tuesday, Dec. 2, meeting.

City officials have been seeking an ordinance to better enforce e-bike and e-scooter use, which have been increasingly popular mobility sources within the community.

The council had a preliminary discussion of such an ordinance in early November, but tabled a final vote at a Tuesday, Nov. 18 meeting at the advice of legal counsel so language within the document could be adjusted.

Property tax levy increase — but rate decrease — proposed in IPSD 204

Because state and federal funding have not kept up with cost increases, Indian Prairie School District 204 is planning to increase its property tax levy next year.

However, property values in the district are projected to increase, and there have been an estimated $70 million of new properties built within the district this year. So the district anticipates issuing a lower tax rate to its now-broader base of properties to wind up with the $387 million in total payments.

Find out more.

Naperville shines bright at the 2025 Holiday Parade of Lights

On Friday, the streets of downtown Naperville were illuminated with the Rotary Club of Naperville’s 2025 Holiday Parade of Lights.

Watch the full parade to see all the fun.

Naperville’s Brookdale Elementary welcomes ‘Stick Dog’ author Tom Watson

Brookdale Elementary recently had a visit from Tom Watson, author of the “Stick Dog” and “Stick Cat” book series.

Take a look at his visit, which included a lesson on drawing some of his characters.

Nearly 8,000 runners turn out for Naperville Turkey Trot

Nearly 8,000 runners braved the cold on Thanksgiving morning to take part in the Naperville Noon Lions Club’s annual Turkey Trot.

Check out some highlights from the race.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

Dec. 1 to Dec. 10 – Santa’s Holly Jolly Sleigh Tour covering more than 80 Naperville neighborhoods

Dec. 1 to Dec. 18 – Letters to Santa Mailbox in downtown Naperville

Dec. 1 to Jan. 1 – Hidden Holiday Bears in Windows in downtown Naperville

Dec. 1 to Jan. 2 – NaperLights on Water Street in downtown Naperville

Dec. 1 to Dec. 28 – Holiday Lights Trolley Tours on the Naperville Trolley

Dec. 1 to Dec. 28 – Aurora Festival of Lights, drive-thru light display at Phillips Park

Dec. 1 to Dec. 30 – Festival of Lights and Tree Sale at Cosley Zoo

Dec. 1 to Jan. 18 – The Rink at Block 59

Dec. 2 – Concert Winds Fall Invitational Concert at Wentz Concert Hall

Dec. 2 – Snowman Mason Jar Votives at 95th Street Library

Dec. 3 – Downtown Naperville Holiday Wine Walk

Dec. 3 – Jazz Combos Fall Concert at Madden Theater

Dec. 3 – Trivia Night at 95th Street Library

Dec. 3 to Jan 3 – Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum

Dec. 3 to Jan. 4 – Christmas at Cantigny

Dec. 4, 5 – Naperville Garden Club’s Cup Of Cheer home tour, along with Holiday Market and Tea, at Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873

Dec. 4 to 7 – “The Skriker” at Meiley-Swallow Hall

Dec. 4 to Dec. 21 – Georgiana and Kitty – Christmas at Pemberley, at Playhouse Theatre, McAninch Arts Center

Dec. 4 to Dec. 24 – Christkindlmarket Aurora at RiverEdge Park

Dec. 5 – Naperville Mayor’s Interfaith Breakfast at Fry Family YMCA

Dec. 5 – Electric Illumination – I want My MTV and TRL at The Morton Arboretum

Dec. 5 – Gavin Coyle: A Celtic Christmas, at Belushi Performance Hall at McAninch Arts Center

Dec. 6 – Wild Spices Workshop with Shane Alden at McDonald Farm

Dec. 6 – Donuts with Santa at ARRCC Community Hall

Dec. 6 – Midwest Dachshund Rescue Fundraiser and Holiday Doxie Walk at Quigley’s Irish Pub

Dec. 6 – The Second City: Jack Frost Roasting on an Open Fire at Belushi Performance Hall at the McAninch Arts Center

Dec. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21 – Holly Jolly Days at Naper Settlement

Dec. 7 – The Naperville Men’s Glee Club presents “Christmas Presence” at Naperville Church of the Brethren

Dec. 7 – Chicago a cappella presents “Holidays a cappella” at the Wentz Concert Hall

Dec. 7 – Amid the Winter’s Snow, youth-led holiday concert, at Naperville Covenant Church

Dec. 7 – Latin Jazz Ensemble Fall Concert at Madden Theater at North Central College

Dec. 7 – Chamber Concert KAIA String Quartet at The Morton Arboretum

Dec. 7 – DuPage Chorale Sings with Strings at the Belushi Performance Hall at College of DuPage

Dec. 7, 14 – Wickedly Popular Christmas Light Show at Cantigny Park

Dec. 8 – Wrapping Party at Naper Boulevard Library

Dec. 8 – Holiday Stories and Songs by the DuPage Community Concert Band at the Belushi Performance Hall