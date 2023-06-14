Multi-vehicle crash | Juneteenth celebration | Naperville third-best for single dads

Multi-vehicle crash Tuesday leaves several injured

A multi-vehicle car crash in Naperville left three people injured, one critically, and a major road closed on Tuesday. Learn more about what happened.

Juneteenth celebration this Saturday

Naperville Neighbors United is inviting the public to come out to Rotary Hill this Saturday, June 17, for its Juneteenth celebration.

Featured keynote speaker will be Congresswoman Lauren Underwood. Dr. Geneace Williams, the City of Naperville’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Manager, will also be speaking at the event, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

The day’s activities include live music and soul food tastings, with attendees invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets. The celebration runs from noon to 3 p.m. Entry is free, but those planning to attend are encouraged to register, to help organizers better plan.

Independence Day safety campaign starts early

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office is stepping up its enforcement efforts against impaired and unbuckled drivers leading up to and through the Fourth of July holiday.

The campaign kicks off June 16 and will run through the early morning of July 5. Officials remind the public to “drive sober or get pulled over,” and that if they “drive high, get a DUI.”

Officials say before celebrating, designate a sober driver, or plan to take a taxi, mass transit, or ride-sharing service home. Make sure to prevent any friends or family members from driving if under the influence. And any drunk drivers spotted on the road should be reported to police, by pulling over and calling 911. Finally, everyone in a car should be wearing a seat belt.

DuPage food pantries receive extra funding

The DuPage County Board voted on Tuesday to allocate $500,000 to food pantries within the county. Many are struggling due to the increased demand for food, according to a news release from county officials.

Among those receiving funds are Loaves & Fishes Community Services and West Suburban Community Pantry, which will each receive $57,500.

Naperville named third-best city in U.S. for single dads to live

Naperville was named the third-best city in the country for single dads to live in, according to a recent ranking by LawnStarter. Learn what scored it high marks.