Naperville among top retirement cities | Tax season scams | Glow in the Snow

Naperville named one of the best cities to retire in Illinois

Naperville has been ranked as one of the best cities to retire in Illinois in a recent list from World Atlas.

It’s the second time in recent months that the city has gotten this type of nod, having also earned a spot on U.S. News & World Report’s 2026 Best Places to Retire in the United States.

Find out where it landed in that ranking and learn more about why Naperville was chosen by both publications.

Naperville Police Department warns of tax season scams

The Naperville Police Department is alerting residents to be aware of tax season-related phone scams. The Federal Trade Commission says it has seen an increase in phone calls from groups claiming to be a fictional government agency telling people they owe back taxes.

The scammer may offer to connect a caller with a tax resolution officer who can do a “red flag check” on their credit or help them apply for a reduction program.

The NPD and FTC recommend that if you receive a call offering to fix a tax issue to hang up right away. The FTC notes that the IRS will always contact residents by mail, not phone, first.

More warnings and tips are available on the FTC website.

Birkett Center renovation bids approved

Work to prepare the Birkett Freshman Center in Indian Prairie School District 204 for new uses when freshmen attend Neuqua Valley High School is scheduled to take place this summer, under $8 million of bids the school board approved last week.

Construction manager Bulley & Andrews will oversee contractors who will redesign the building to house the STEPS program for students with special needs, the Gail McKinzie alternative high school, a welcome center for new families and other uses.

Freshmen will begin attending Neuqua again in 2027-28.

New winter park district event

The Naperville Park District is hosting a new winter event, Glow in the Snow.

The free event will feature a lit trail of festive lights, winter-themed activities like a scavenger hunt, photo-op areas, and hot cocoa, according to a press release. Telescopes to see the moon and Jupiter will also be provided by the Naperville Astronomical Association, if weather allows.

Glow in the Snow will take place Saturday, Feb. 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Central Park located at 104 E. Benton Ave. The park district plans to host the event with or without snow on the ground.

Former Naperville North star wins national championship with Hoosiers

Former Naperville North star and Indiana freshman backup quarterback Jacob Bell won a national championship last night as the Indiana Hoosiers held on for a 27-21 victory over Miami in the Football Bowl Subdivision championship game.

Indiana finished the season 16-0, winning the first title in program history.