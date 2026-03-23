Naperville best city honor | Civic leader recognized | D203 ‘trailblazer’ administrator

Naperville named best city to live in America in three-peat

Naperville has landed the No. 1 spot on Niche’s 2026 ranking of Best Cities to Live in America. This is the third year in a row the city has claimed the top honor from the online rating database.

Find out the three other No. 1 titles Naperville received.

Longtime Naperville civic leader Rosemary Macko Wisnosky recognized for her far-reaching impact

Rosemary Macko Wisnosky, a longtime Naperville resident, was recognized recently for her far-reaching contributions as a civic leader, businesswoman, and volunteer.

Mayor Scott Wehrli issued Wisnosky a proclamation, which came shortly after the completion of her 14-year role as the Honorary Consul of the Slovak Republic.

Read more about the recognition.

District 203 administrator named a ‘trailblazer’

Caitrin Gruchot, director of student services with Naperville School District 203, recently received a Trailblazer Award from the Illinois Alliance of Administrators of Special Education.

The IAASE recognized Gruchot as a special education leader and for the impact she is having on students.

Hoppy Easter brings egg-stra fun to Naperville Safety Town

On Saturday, the Naperville Junior Woman’s Club headed over to Naperville Safety Town for its annual Hoppy Easter event.

Take a look at some of the fun, which was capped off with a photo-op with the Easter Bunny.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

March 23 – DuPage Community Concert Band at Belushi Performance Hall

March 23 to March 30 – VFW Post 3873 2026 Plant Sale, order form online

March 23 to April 22 (or sellout) – Arbor Day Tree Sale by the City of Naperville

March 25 – Crafternoon: Hot Air Balloon Button Art at Naper Blvd. Library

March 25 – From Rain Barrels to Rain Gardens: Helpful Water Conservation Practices at Naperville Municipal Center

March 25 – Stretch and Refresh Outdoor Pilates Night at Block 59

March 25 – Student Ensembles Concert at Belushi Performance Hall

March 26 – IPEF INSPIRE Breakfast at White Eagle Golf Club

March 26 – Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer at Wentz Concert Hall

March 26-29 – “The Grown-Ups” presented by the Department of Theatre

March 27 – Faculty Recital Series – An Evening of Jazz: 100 Years of Vibraphone at Madden Theatre

March 27 – Murder Mystery Dinner – Death of a Gangster at Cantigny Park

March 27 – The Magic School Bus – Lost in the Solar System, at Belushi Performance Hall

March 27 – 25th Annual Fish Fry at Saints Peter & Paul Church

March 27 to April 3 (Fridays) – VFW Fish Fry by the Judd Kendall VFW

March 28 – Incognito Mode Improv at Center Stage Theatre

March 28 – 29 – Easter Egg Hunt & Brunch at Cantigny Park

March 28, 30-31 & April 1-3 – Spring is Here! – Free Nature Discovery Days at Knoch Knolls Nature Center

March 29 – Civic Orchestra of Chicago: Civic Plays Copland 3 at Wentz Concert Hall

March 29 – One Night of Queen at Belushi Performance Hall

March 29 – Vietnam War Veterans Day Program at Naperville Veterans Park