Naperville best city honor | Civic leader recognized | D203 ‘trailblazer’ administrator

By: Kim Pirc, NCTV17
Published: March 23, 2026 at 10:23 AM CDT

Share:
NCTV17 news update slate for March 23, 2026 with Naperville sign in background
Back to NCTV17 News Update
Donate Today

Naperville named best city to live in America in three-peat

Naperville has landed the No. 1 spot on Niche’s 2026 ranking of Best Cities to Live in America. This is the third year in a row the city has claimed the top honor from the online rating database.

Find out the three other No. 1 titles Naperville received.

Longtime Naperville civic leader Rosemary Macko Wisnosky recognized for her far-reaching impact   

Rosemary Macko Wisnosky, a longtime Naperville resident, was recognized recently for her far-reaching contributions as a civic leader, businesswoman, and volunteer.

Mayor Scott Wehrli issued Wisnosky a proclamation, which came shortly after the completion of her 14-year role as the Honorary Consul of the Slovak Republic.

Read more about the recognition.

District 203 administrator named a ‘trailblazer’

Caitrin Gruchot, director of student services with Naperville School District 203, recently received a Trailblazer Award from the Illinois Alliance of Administrators of Special Education.

The IAASE recognized Gruchot as a special education leader and for the impact she is having on students.

Hoppy Easter brings egg-stra fun to Naperville Safety Town

On Saturday, the Naperville Junior Woman’s Club headed over to Naperville Safety Town for its annual Hoppy Easter event. 

Take a look at some of the fun, which was capped off with a photo-op with the Easter Bunny.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

March 23 DuPage Community Concert Band at Belushi Performance Hall

March 23 to March 30VFW Post 3873 2026 Plant Sale, order form online

March 23 to April 22 (or sellout) Arbor Day Tree Sale by the City of Naperville

March 25Crafternoon: Hot Air Balloon Button Art at Naper Blvd. Library

March 25 From Rain Barrels to Rain Gardens: Helpful Water Conservation Practices at Naperville Municipal Center

March 25 Stretch and Refresh Outdoor Pilates Night at Block 59 

March 25 Student Ensembles Concert at Belushi Performance Hall

March 26IPEF INSPIRE Breakfast at White Eagle Golf Club

March 26 Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer at Wentz Concert Hall

March 26-29  – “The Grown-Ups” presented by the Department of Theatre

March 27Faculty Recital Series – An Evening of Jazz: 100 Years of Vibraphone at Madden Theatre

March 27 Murder Mystery Dinner – Death of a Gangster at Cantigny Park

March 27 The Magic School Bus – Lost in the Solar System, at Belushi Performance Hall

March 27 – 25th Annual Fish Fry at Saints Peter & Paul Church

March 27 to April 3 (Fridays) VFW Fish Fry by the Judd Kendall VFW

March 28Incognito Mode Improv at Center Stage Theatre

March 28 – 29 – Easter Egg Hunt & Brunch at Cantigny Park

March 28, 30-31 & April 1-3 – Spring is Here! – Free Nature Discovery Days at Knoch Knolls Nature Center

March 29 Civic Orchestra of Chicago: Civic Plays Copland 3 at Wentz Concert Hall

March 29 One Night of Queen at Belushi Performance Hall

March 29Vietnam War Veterans Day Program at Naperville Veterans Park