Naperville native signs with Cubs | Barnes & Noble returns | Keller’s Naperville Farmstand opening day

Naperville native Nicky Lopez returns to the Chicago Cubs

Naperville native Nicky Lopez is returning to Chicago after signing a one-year contract with the Cubs prior to yesterday’s victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The veteran infielder played for the White Sox in 2024 and spent most of spring training with the Cubs before being released and signing a deal with the Los Angeles Angels just before Opening Day.

Lopez was not the only Naperville native at Wrigley Field last night. Neuqua Valley graduate and EDM producer/DJ John Summit threw out the first pitch and sang during the seventh-inning stretch.

Barnes & Noble officially returns to downtown Naperville

On Wednesday, Barnes & Noble once again opened its doors at its new location at 9 Jackson Ave. in downtown Naperville.

Get a look inside the new store.

Naperville police, fire unions ink three-year labor agreements

The unions representing local police officers, firefighters, and paramedics within the Naperville police and fire departments have new three-year collective bargaining agreements in place.

Find out more about the terms of each agreement.

City of Naperville to begin downtown water main replacement work

The city of Naperville will begin work this week to replace the water main that runs along Washington Street from Bauer to Ogden, and down Ogden between Washington to Wright.

The work to replace the aging water main will take place through roughly October, the city said. Some traffic closures may be scheduled throughout that time, so drivers and pedestrians are asked to watch for signage and use caution in the area.

30 years of trail and prairie path cleanup

DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy has declared this Saturday, April 26, as the 30th Anniversary Trails Cleanup Day in DuPage County. An official proclamation was presented at Tuesday’s county board meeting.

The proclamation ties into the upcoming volunteer-driven effort to remove litter and other unwanted items from the miles of pedestrian walkways comprising the Illinois Prairie Path and Great Western Trails within the county. Cleanup efforts are taking place beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday at several different locations.

Balloon, bounce, and face painting event to honor Olivia Chase

A local family will honor their daughter this weekend through a two-day event.

The Chase family is hosting a free balloon, bounce, and face painting event at their business, Funtime Services Event Rentals, 536 Route 59, in memory of their daughter Olivia.

Olivia was born with HIE (Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy), and faced a number of health challenges in her 12 years, before her death on March 2 this year. Her parents launched the nonprofit Angels for Olivia, with a mission to spread joy in their daughter’s honor.

The Saturday and Sunday events, running from noon to 4 p.m. each day, aim to do just that. They’re being held in tandem with One Million Bubbles, a nationwide campaign using balloon displays to share a message of hope and happiness. They’ve also scheduled it to time out with April 27, which is National Bounce House Day.

Keller’s Naperville Farmstand opens for the season today

The Naperville location of Keller’s Farmstand, at 516 Knoch Knolls Road, opens for the season today.

The shop will start things off with a supply of flowers, vegetables, hanging baskets, and herb plants as some of their spring offerings. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.