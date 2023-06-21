Naperville resident killed in Germany remembered | COVID relief funds | Summer in the Parks

Naperville resident killed in Germany remembered at city council meeting

Eva Liu, the Naperville resident killed in an attack in Germany last week, was remembered at last night’s city council meeting with a moment of silence and some remarks. Learn more about the tribute.

City Council allocates $13.3M of COVID-19 relief funds toward capital projects

Also last night, Naperville City Council voted in favor of allocating $13.3 million of COVID-19 relief funds toward capital projects. Learn more about this decision here.

Council grants up to $500k in tornado relief funds

Council also gave the okay for the city to provide up to $500,000 in grant funding to the M.P. Foundation to be used to help Naperville residents impacted by the June 2021 EF-3 tornado.

About 70 homeowners still have small particles of metal, glass, and wood debris embedded in the soil in their yards, the cleanup of which is not covered by insurance.

The state of Illinois also issued a $1 million grant to aid in the cleanup efforts. The city-approved funds will be issued incrementally as needed after those state monies have been fully utilized.

District 203’s 2023-24 school year budget

After several rounds of discussion in the past month-and-a-half, the Naperville School District 203 Board of Education on Tuesday adopted the operating budget for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.

The budget includes a projected 4.78% increase in revenue, totaling $326.01 million. Tentative expenses total $330.81 million and represent a 2.47% increase. The approved document does not reflect any changes from the original iteration presented in early May.

Summer in the Parks performance tonight by BrightSide Theatre

BrightSide Theatre, in partnership with the Naperville Park District, will be performing an hour-long musical revue tonight, June 21, at the Wagner Family Pavilion at the 95th Street Community Plaza.

The show will feature performances from selections by Andrew Lloyd Webber, including songs from musicals like The Phantom of the Opera, Cats, and Evita.

Guests can spread out on blankets or chairs on the lawn to enjoy the free concert, which starts at 7 p.m. This is the first of five such performances which will take place over the summer in Naperville. A full list of other locations and times can be found on the Naperville Park District website. Additional summer BrightSide performances can be found on the theater group’s website.